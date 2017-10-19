Music News: Grizzly Bear, Kenny Chesney, Paul Oakenfold and More

Spring will bring an opportunity to see a country megastar perform, and everyone's favorite polka artist will be here to serenade folks with some of his biting commentary on top of a new Deep Ellum venue's delivery of some star power. There's all of that and a bit more in this week's rundown of upcoming concert announcements.
- Recently, we told you about Lorde's March 18 appearance at American Airlines Center. This week, she made a huge announcement regarding that show. Hip-hop duo Run The Jewels — which played South Side Ballroom earlier this week — will serve as opening act. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
- Pink's popularity shows no signs of diminishing any time soon. She has added a second American Airlines Center date on May 2, one day after her initially scheduled date. Her Beautiful Trauma tour is quickly selling out venues nationwide, so the second date is a blessing for local fans. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
- Deep Ellum's Canton Hall is quietly making a name for itself among Dallas' larger general admission venues. In addition to serving as a core location for Oaktopia 2017, it will host a show Nov. 11 by the Brooklyn indie group Grizzly Bear. The band was scheduled to be in Texas for the recently canceled Sound on Sound Fest and has quickly scheduled a couple of standalone shows in its place. Tickets are $42.50 and are on sale at ticketfly.com.
- Canton Hall will also host a performance by Paul Oakenfold on Nov. 25. A legend of the electronic music world, he's been deejaying some of the most revered parties and venues in the world for more than 20 years. He's earned multiple Grammy nominations, headlined numerous outdoor festivals, and produced or remixed singles from some of the music world's biggest names. Tickets are $36.50 and are on sale at ticketfly.com.
- Country megastar Kenny Chesney will be back out on the road in 2018. Touring behind his latest release, Cosmic Hallelujah, Chesney will hit up AT&T Stadium on May 19. Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay will round out the list of opening acts. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 27, at ticketmaster.com.
- "Weird Al" Yankovic's popularity may have peaked during the '80s, but he's still appealing. The author of revered tracks like "Eat It", "Dare To Be Stupid" and "I Lost on Jeopardy" will riff on pop culture and Top 40 hits at the Majestic Theatre on April 27 as part of his The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, with Emo Phillips as the opening act. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 20, at axs.com.
- Love Street Live is presenting an evening of music to benefit the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. After an Austin show Nov. 2, the group will travel up I-35 for a Dallas event at Deep Ellum Art Co. featuring Barns Courtney and Mobley. Courtney's song "Fire" has had airplay on several big-budget films, television shows and advertising campaigns. Tickets are available at spunetickets.com.
- British electronic trio Clean Bandit has announced a new 24-city tour across North America for early 2018. The I Miss You Tour kicks off in late March and makes its way to the Granada Theater on April 5. The dance band made waves with its 2014 debut collection and followed that up with a string of singles in 2016. A new album is expected this November. Tickets are on sale Friday, Oct. 20, at prekindle.com.
Shovels and Rope, an Americana duo from South Carolina, is touring in support of its new album, Little Seeds. Its concerts alternate between rollicking barn-burners and wistful ballads. On Feb. 15, the pair will bring its electrifying live show to the Kessler Theater. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 20, at prekindle.com.
