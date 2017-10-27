Music News: The Foo Fighters Are Paying Their First Visit to Dallas in Almost a Decade

Are we concert-ed out yet, Dallas? This fall has shown no signs of slowing down. There are so many shows filling the calendar pages for the remainder of 2017, and the upcoming months continue to look promising. Keep up the energy and keep putting a little cash aside because this week's announcements feature some acts that you won't want to miss.
- It's been close to a decade since Dave Grohl brought the Foo Fighters to town. That long wait comes to an end April 21; the band will roll into Starplex Pavilion as part of the Concrete and Gold tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 27, at livenation.com.
- J Roddy Walston and The Business and Langhorne Slim and The Law join previously announced headliners Big Boi and Cherub for Nov. 11's Index Fest. Formerly known as Untapped, the daylong event at Fair Park features two stages of live music and more than 80 breweries sampling their crafts. Tickets start at $25 at prekindle.com.
- Metal legend Judas Priest will be on tour supporting its next album, Firepower, in 2018. It'll stop at Bomb Factory on April 28. Tickets, $72.25 to $99.75, go on sale Friday, Oct. 27, at ticketfly.com.
- Ja Rule and Ashanti will team up for a double bill Dec. 3 at The Bomb Factory. Both artists rose to fame in the early 2000s with a run of Billboard chart-toppers and high-profile collaborations. Ashanti has also established herself as a shining star of film and television, with lead roles in big-budget films such as John Tucker Must Die and Coach Carter. Tickets, $48 to $183, go on sale Friday, Oct. 27, at ticketfly.com.
- On Dec. 7, Keyshia Cole comes to The Bomb Factory. She'll be on the road touring behind her latest release, Calling All Hearts, which features collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Faith Evans. Tickets, $40 to $79.50, go on sale Friday, Oct. 27, at ticketfly.com.
- Guitar guru Keller Williams brings his versatile, jammy, funk tunes to the Granada Theater for a Jan. 27 show. The festival favorite is known for his quirky and improvisational techniques. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 27, at prekindle.com.
- Soulful Southern California crooner Donavon Frankenreiter brings his laid-back jams to the Granada Theater for a Feb. 23 show. He'll be supporting his latest album, The Heart, which features some of the heaviest writing of his decade-plus career. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 27, at prekindle.com.
- Kevin Russell's joyful act Shinyribs will take to the Kessler Theater stage for a Dec. 29 performance. The native of Beaumont, Texas, formerly of the Gourds, has been striking it big with his latest endeavor, appearing on several big-name tours and even taping an entire episode of Austin City Limits. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 27, at prekindle.com.
-
Jay Farrar from Son Volt returns to the Kessler Theater, this time in duo form, for a Feb. 1 show. A founding member of Uncle Tupelo, Farrar has a career stretching back nearly 30 years that combines blends of folk, blues, rock and country into a unique and eclectic sound. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 27, at prekindle.com.
