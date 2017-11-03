Music News: Demi Lovato, Blake Shelton, a Weezer-Pixies Double Bill and More

This week brought a barrage of concert announcements: Demi Lovato, Blake Shelton and Maroon 5 are all playing arena shows, and some '90s favorites hit Starplex next summer. A guitar great will also appear at the soon-to-be opened Canton Hall, and House of Blues added some killer shows. All that plus a whole lot of Kessler Theater announcements ahead.



Grammy-nominated multiplatinum singer and Dallas native Demi Lovato will make a hometown headlining appearance at American Airlines Center on March 7 . Lovato will be promoting her new album, Tell Me You Love Me, and hip-hop icon DJ Khaled will open the show. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 3, at livenation.com.

has been touring internationally for more than 50 years and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a founding member of Traffic. On , he'll bring his Very Best of Dave Mason tour to Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 3, at prekindle.com. Local favorite Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights will headline the Granada Theater on New Year's Eve. Their soulful boogie and rock 'n' roll set will anchor the bonanza, which will also feature the Texas Gentlemen, Vandoliers and other local stars. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 3, at prekindle.com.

