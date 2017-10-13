Music News: Los Lobos, Sleigh Bells, Ariel Pink and More
|
Ariel Pink plays Trees on Nov. 11.
Sasha Eisenman
The 2017 concert calendar continues to fill up. Sam Smith and the Taylor Swift-less Jingle Ball extravaganza are making their way to deliver pop to Dallas. Elsewhere, some Austin festival spillover bands will wind their way here.
- British crooner Sam Smith's Saturday Night Live appearance last weekend is a precursor for a busy 12 months. With a new album and a hit single, Smith is set to depart on his worldwide The Thrill of it All tour. The spectacle will stop at American Airlines Center for a midsummer date July 20. Tickets range from $35 to $212 and go on sale Oct. 13 at ticketmaster.com.
- Dallas is one of the dozen U.S. cities chosen to host an iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2017 concert. The event will take place at the American Airlines Center on Nov. 28. The Chainsmokers, Ke$ha and Charlie Puth headline a lineup that also includes Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Camila Cabello and others. Tickets are available Oct. 16 at iHeartradio.com/JingleBall.
- Singer-songwriter Borns has a new album out early in 2018 that he says will contain some "futuristic Beach Boys vibes." To commemorate the release, he's trekking on a 21-date North American tour that brings him to town Feb. 1 for a show at the House of Blues. Tickets are on sale Oct. 13 at ticketmaster.com.
- Another edition of television's Dancing With The Stars journeys to town. Various cast members and celebrities will appear as part of "Dancing With The Stars: LIVE!, Light Up The Night" on Feb. 23 at the Music Hall at Fair Park for a night of dancing, duets and original pieces. Tickets go on sale Oct. 13 at axs.com.
- Black Label Society will bring the heavy metal thunder to The Bomb Factory on Jan. 13. Lead singer and guitarist Zakk Wylde is one of the most charismatic performers in the business. As a bonus, longtime North Carolina metalhead group Corrosion of Conformity, featuring a reunion with original guitarist Pepper Keenan, will open. Tickets are on sale Oct. 13 at ticketfly.com.
- The Americana legends Los Lobos are coming to The Kessler Theater on November 11. Their 40-year career has earned them a ballot for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Tickets start at $46 and are on sale Oct. 13 at prekindle.com.
- Texas favorite Jack Ingram, a revered figure in the roots scene, visits The Kessler for a Dec. 22 show. Ingram has spent much of the past year on the road in support of his most recent release, the stripped-down "Midnight Motel." Appropriately, this show will be an acoustic affair. Tickets are on sale Oct. 13 at prekindle.com.
- Rounding out the trifecta of Kessler show announcements is a March 4 appearance by Martin Sexton. A deft singer-songwriter and a mesmerizing live performer, Sexton makes a positive impression onstage. He's also a Kessler regular who will surely draw a festive and engaged audience. Tickets are on sale Oct. 13 at prekindle.com.
- Sleigh Bells visited town not too long ago, but they're coming back in early 2018. The noise pop duo will be at the Granada Theater on Feb. 6 for what promises to be a raucous evening of frenetic tunes. Expect a couple of songs to be pulled from the forthcoming mini-LP. Tickets are on sale Oct. 13 at prekindle.com.
- Soulful Texas country crooner Cory Morrow always packs an excitable house. He'll return to the Granada for a Jan. 13 appearance. His latest music centers on heartfelt odes to the joys of fatherhood and family life. It's a safe bet, though, that the live show will manage to raise the volume and get people moving. Tickets are on sale Oct. 13 at prekindle.com.
- Anderson East, blues-influenced singer and beau of Miranda Lambert, arrives in town Feb. 8 for a show at Trees. He'll be on the road in support of his upcoming Encore album, a release that has been attracting a great deal of industry buzz. Tickets are $17 and go on sale Oct. 13 at ticketfly.com.
- And, as part of the fallout from the Sound on Sound Fest cancellation, psych-pop singer Ariel Pink visits Trees for a Nov. 11 show. The always outlandish performer creates a live spectacle. Tickets are on sale for $21.75 at ticketfly.com and come with a digital download of his most recent album, Dedicated to Bobby Jameson.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Dallas, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
The Temptations
TicketsSun., Nov. 12, 3:00pm
-
Uforia Music Series Presents: Latino Mix Live!
TicketsSun., Nov. 12, 6:00pm
-
Imagine Dragons: EVOLVE TOUR
TicketsMon., Nov. 13, 7:30pm
-
"The Power of Love"
TicketsSat., Oct. 28, 7:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!