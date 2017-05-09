Music News: Jason Isbell and Lil Yachty Shows Announced, Plus Don Henley's 70th Birthday
It's Don Henley's birthday on July 22. And that's practically a holiday around these parts.
David McClister
The past week has been a busy one for Dallas concert announcements. The Bomb Factory continues to bolster its schedule for the year; a popular television series is bringing some cast members to town; Trees will host a pair of thundering guitar acts; a group of emo torchbearers are returning; and Don Henley turns 70.
- The Bomb Factory's summer and fall schedule continues to take shape. Young Thug's Are We There Yet? tour makes a stop on June 14 with special guest Sonny Digital in tow. One of the more promising artists of the Southern rap scene, Young Thug has been touring feverishly and collaborating recently with Gucci Mane, Rich Homie Quan and Wacka Flocka Flame. Tickets are $52-$118.
- The Southern rap focus is extended on August 11 with an appearance by Atlantan Lil Yachty, who's fresh off appearances at Kanye's fashion show and on Chance the Rapper's most recent mixtape.
- On September 23, Americana phenom Jason Isbell will perform alongside his band the 400 Unit. His new album, The Nashville Sound, comes out in June, so this show is sure to attract a crowd. As a bonus, U.K. singer-songwriter Frank Turner will open. Tickets are $45-$65.
- The War on Drugs will play Bomb Factory September 28. It's been a few years since their last release, but the Philly-based band is out on the road playing songs from an unnamed forthcoming release. Tickets are $36-$61.
- Completing the run of Bomb Factory shows is a Halloween night extravaganza with Ween, the longtime duo of Aaron Freeman and Mickey Melchiondo, Jr. Tickets are $55-$129.50. With the exception of Lil' Yachty, tickets for all five Bomb Factory shows are on sale now at thebombfactory.com. Tickets for Lil Yachty, $29.50-$150, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 12.
- Though it's a bit under the radar since its move from ABC to CMT, country music drama Nashville is still airing new episodes. Four cast members, Clare Bowen, Chris Carmack, Charles Esten and Jonathan Jackson, will appear at the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie on July 28 to perform the most memorable songs from the show. Tickets, $45-$99.99, are on sale now at axs.com/events.
- Trees has two new shows of note. On September 1, Widespread Panic guitarist Jimmy Herring will take a breather from the band's summer amphitheater schedule to play a solo gig. A true musician's musician, Herring has been playing for over 40 years. Tickets are $17.
- Later in the fall, on October 25, the Afghan Whigs will amble onto the Trees stage. Their original lineup, anchored by charismatic frontman Greg Dulli, will be on the road touring behind their new album, In Spades. Tickets are $30. Tickets for both shows are on sale at treesdallas.com.
- Fans of early 2000s emo rockers Fall Out Boy will be thrilled to hear that the band is back out on tour with all of their original members. Their North American MANIA tour will make a stop at American Airlines Center on November 8 for an evening of poppy punk and unfiltered new surprises, courtesy of their as-yet untitled new album. Tickets, $30-$220, are on sale now at ticketmaster.com, with proceeds going toward the band's charity, Fall Out Fund.
- Thanks to decades of solo hits and his work with the Eagles, Don Henley is a worldwide star. He's particularly treasured in this area, though, as he hails from North Texas and calls Dallas home. On July 22, he'll celebrate his 70th birthday with a star-studded concert at American Airlines Center. This unique event will feature Henley performing hits from every corner of his vast catalog and promises appearances from special guests and collaborators. Tickets, $34 and up, are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.
