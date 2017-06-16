Music News: Andrew W.K. Plans a Party, Granada Announces Its Free Week Lineup and More
|
Andrew W.K. brings the party to House of Blues on Oct. 4.
Vicky Pea
More great concert announcements have flooded Dallas this week. The upcoming months are shaping up to be a particularly busy time for shows at House of Blues and the Granada Theater. Elsewhere, there will be appearances from a Texas icon, an L.A.-based buzz band and a legendary knight.
- Pop piano maestro Ben Folds will roll into House of Blues on Sept. 15 as part of his Paper Airplane Tour. "Taking paper airplane requests from fans is fun and gives everyone in the room a chance to request what they’d like to hear," Fold says. "The first time I brought up paper airplane requests was when I tweeted before a show: ‘If you have a song you want me to play, then write it down on a piece of paper and launch it as a paper airplane after I give the countdown.’ The response was incredible, with waves of paper airplanes flying from the audience onto the stage right on cue." So think of some requests and start practicing your folding skills. Tickets are $37.50 to $70 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at ticketmaster.com.
- Another House of Blues show of note is Bleachers on Sept. 20. Lead singer Jack Antonoff is touring the country with his childhood bedroom in tow as part of an interactive art exhibit. He's unsure if this concept will carry over to his fall tour dates, but if not, fans will certainly be treated to a night of infectious pop music filtered through a deeply personal perspective. Tickets, $27.50 to $35, go on sale Friday, June 16.
- On Oct. 4, party animal Andrew W.K. will perform at House of Blues. Lately, W.K. has been limiting his appearances to solo shows, lectures and public readings. This appearance will mark his first time playing with a full band in Dallas in more than five years. It's sure to be a whirlwind evening of life-affirming platitudes and odes to positivity. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at livenation.com.
- Lyle Lovett, gentleman, scholar and one of Texas' favorite sons, will bring his Large Band to the AT&T Performing Arts Center on Aug. 28. The multi-Grammy winner, impeccable songwriter and past official State Musician of Texas always puts on a stellar show and fills up concert halls around the country. Tickets are $60 to $90 and are on sale at tickets.attpac.org.
- The Granada Theater has announced its "Free Week" for next month. Despite its name, $5 gets you guaranteed entry and your first drink free. Valise, Micky & The Motorcars, Quaker City Night Hawks, Night Drive, Eisley and a DJ set by Savoy are just a sampling of the artists participating. The shows run nightly from July 18-23. See granadatheater.com for complete details.
- North Carolina's American Aquarium always bring out an energetic crowd. Frontman BJ Barham is touring behind his first official solo release, but he's also finding time to meet up with the rest of his lively Americana act for a Sept. 2 show at Granada Theater. Tickets, $24 to $27, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at granadatheater.com.
- Neo psych-soul band Chicano Batman brings its effervescent funk to the Granada Theater on Oct. 25. The Los Angeles-based group is a summer festival favorite and has received Jack White's endorsement. It's spending a good chunk of the fall on the road with Houston-based trio Khruangbin. Tickets, $24 to $27, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at granadatheater.com.
- Folksinger, activist and skilled multi-instrumentalist Ani DiFranco returns to the Granada Theater on Nov. 17. DiFranco is one of this generation's most engaging live performers; she never minces words, and she's not shy about branching out musically. Tickets, $42 to $58, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at granadatheater.com.
- Sir Tom Jones of "It's Not Unusual," "What's New Pussycat" and Austin Powers fame will appear at Irving Music Factory on Oct. 6. The Welsh crooner's appearances have slowed down a bit lately, so this is a prime chance to see a legend in a shiny new venue. Tickets, $39.50 to $129.50, are on sale at livenation.com.
- Los Angeles-based indie band Lord Huron gained a huge boost when its song "The Night We Met" anchored episodes of the hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why this spring. It'll appear at the Bomb Factory for a late summer show Aug. 28, presented by radio station KXT 91.7. Tickets are $34.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at thebombfactory.com.
