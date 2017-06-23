Music News: LCD Soundsystem Breaks the Internet, Plus Lorde, Ariel Pink and More

LCD Soundsystem played the Palladium Ballroom in 2010. Mattie Stafford

LCD Soundsystem and Lorde dominate the concert announcement news this week in Dallas. The two festival staples have announced local dates, and tickets are already going fast. In other developments, a star-studded hip-hop ensemble arrives at the AAC, a pair of notable indie rock shows get scheduled for the fall, a multiple Grammy winner comes to the Kessler and a quality post-hardcore show is placed on Club Dada's calendar.

