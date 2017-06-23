Music News: LCD Soundsystem Breaks the Internet, Plus Lorde, Ariel Pink and More
LCD Soundsystem and Lorde dominate the concert announcement news this week in Dallas. The two festival staples have announced local dates, and tickets are already going fast. In other developments, a star-studded hip-hop ensemble arrives at the AAC, a pair of notable indie rock shows get scheduled for the fall, a multiple Grammy winner comes to the Kessler and a quality post-hardcore show is placed on Club Dada's calendar.
- James Murphy wasn't able to keep LCD Soundsystem in retirement for long. After saying farewell in 2011, he's brought the group back for several festival runs, one-off shows and mini tours. This year he's taken the project two steps further by recording a new album and booking a full-fledged North American tour. It'll stop by the Bomb Factory on Oct. 30 for a show that is sure to make year-end top 10 lists. Tickets are $59.50 to $75 and went on sale yesterday at thebombfactory.com, so hurry to check what's left.
- Pop chanteuse Lorde continues to grow her fan base — by now she's almost as popular as pal Taylor Swift and contemporaries Katy Perry and Rihanna. She's headlining nearly every festival this summer and earning rave reviews for her latest album, Melodrama. The "Royals" singer will hold court at American Airlines Center on March 18. Tickets, $39.50 to $99.50, go on sale Friday, June 23, at ticketmaster.com.
- Also coming to the American Airlines Center is The Ruff Ryders 20th Anniversary Tour, featuring DMX, Eve, Swizz Beatz, The Lox, Drag-On and special guest Fat Joe. The legendary hip-hop collective has scheduled only 10 dates for this fall outing, making the Sept. 16 stop in Dallas enviable. Tickets, $29 to $236, go on sale Friday, June 23, at ticketmaster.com.
- Atlanta indie rocker group Manchester Orchestra will be at House of Blues on Sept. 10. The tour is in support of the band’s forthcoming record, A Black Mile to the Surface, and each ticket includes a download link for the new album. Tickets, $24 to $28, are on sale now at livenation.com.
- Psych-pop artist Ariel Pink will be touring this fall behind his soon-to-be-released album, Dedicated to Bobby Jameson. He'll pass through town Nov. 11 for a show at Trees. Tickets are $21.75 and go on sale Friday, June 23, at treesdallas.com.
- Americana ace and Texas native Sarah Jarosz will appear at The Kessler Theater on Nov. 4. Her latest album, Undercurrent, won a Grammy last year for Best Folk Album, and her song "House of Mercy" took home a Grammy for Best American Roots Performance. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23, at prekindle.com.
- Post-hardcore band Touché Amoré will roll into Club Dada on Sept. 18. The quintet — which hails from Los Angeles and is quite active on the festival scene — is embarking on its first headlining tour in three years. Single Mothers and Gouge Away will open the evening, which means you should brace yourself for lots of aggressive, loud music. Tickets are $15 and go on sale Friday, June 23, at dadadallas.com.
