Music News: Shakira Is Shaking Her Hips All the Way to Dallas

EXPAND Shakira visits American Airlines Center on Jan. 28. Gomillion Leupold

"Hips Don't Lie," "Closer to Free" and "Cars" are three strong hit singles. Any casual listener could identify the melodies and likely sing along to a verse or two, as well. What do they have in common? The songs' three creators are all coming to Dallas soon. Elsewhere, a rising electronic duo comes to the Bomb Factory, classic funk masters roll through the Granada, an Australian singer-songwriter ventures into Deep Ellum and a few other announcements make their way to the calendar.

