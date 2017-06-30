Music News: Shakira Is Shaking Her Hips All the Way to Dallas
Shakira visits American Airlines Center on Jan. 28.
Gomillion Leupold
"Hips Don't Lie," "Closer to Free" and "Cars" are three strong hit singles. Any casual listener could identify the melodies and likely sing along to a verse or two, as well. What do they have in common? The songs' three creators are all coming to Dallas soon. Elsewhere, a rising electronic duo comes to the Bomb Factory, classic funk masters roll through the Granada, an Australian singer-songwriter ventures into Deep Ellum and a few other announcements make their way to the calendar.
- It's been a minute since Shakira told us that her hips don't lie. However, the pop hit maker is still going strong, touring in support of her new album, El Dorado, and hoping to fill arenas around the globe. She'll venture to American Airlines Center on Jan. 28. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30, at livenation.com.
- Better known as Krewella, sisters Jahan Yousaf and Yasmine Yousaf are an up-and-coming electronic dance duo from Illinois quickly rising toward the top of the scene. Their fall 2017 tour brings them to the Bomb Factory for a Sept. 21 show. Tickets are $26.50 and are on sale now at thebombfactory.com.
- The funky soul masters of Lettuce are marking 20 years in the business with a fall tour around the country. They'll be at the Granada Theater on Sept. 28 for a show that promises whirls of energy and psych hip-hop beats. Tickets are $27 to $39 and go on sale 11 a.m. Friday, June 30, at granadatheater.com.
- Australian troubadour Paul Kelly comes to Sons of Hermann Hall for a rare appearance Sept. 29. Hugely respected here in the states and a bonafide star in his native land, Kelly will be touring in support of his latest album, Life Is Fine, an upbeat collection of tunes that has drawn comparisons to his beloved '80s output. Tickets start at $20 and go on sale Friday, June 30, at axs.com.
- The beloved Americana act BoDeans is best known for its hit single "Closer To Free," a staple of Triple A radio since its '90s release. However, the band has been going strong for 30 years and, to celebrate the occasion, has booked a series of intimate theater shows this fall to better accentuate the stripped-down quality of its catalog. BoDeans will be at The Kessler Theater on Sept. 29. Tickets are $20 to $28 and go on sale Friday, June 30, at prekindle.com.
- The Air1 Positive Hits tour rolls into the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie for a show Nov. 12. Featuring Britt Nicole, Colton Dixon, Tauren Wells and Gawvi, the Christian rock-themed tour features an American Idol alum, a Billboard chart-topper and a collective fondness for pyrotechnics. Tickets are $19.75 to $49.75 and go on sale Friday, June 30, at axs.com.
- Singer-songwriter Kali Uchis has announced her first headlining tour across North America. She's known for her appearance on Juanes' track "El Ratico" and was featured twice on the Gorillaz album Humanz. Uchis released her debut mixtape in February 2015 and will put out a full-length later this year. Tickets for the Oct. 4 show at Trees go on sale Friday, June 30 at treesdallas.com.
- Metal-core band The Devil Wears Prada will be touring extensively this fall in support of its upcoming release, Transit Blues. The No Sun/No Moon tour will hit The Door in Deep Ellum on Oct. 20. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30, at ticketfly.com.
- Electro and industrial pioneer Gary Numan will forever be known as the creator of "Cars," his ubiquitous 1979 classic. He'll be on the road this fall supporting Savage, his first album of new material since 2013. Catch him at Trees on Dec. 14. Tickets are $25 and go on sale Friday, June 30, at treesdallas.com.
- St. Paul and the Broken Bones are anchoring The Rustic's 4th Birthday Bash on Oct. 12. The Alabama-based soul-funk band gives dynamic performances and has been a festival favorite the past several summers. Last year, it played The Bomb Factory, so this is a chance to see the group in a cozier venue. Tickets range from $33 to $69 and go on sale Friday, June 30, at therustic.com.
