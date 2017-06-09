Music News: Maren Signs On for the State Fair, and Kurt and Courtney Pay a Visit
Maren Morris will entertain you while you eat a corny dog.
Mike Brooks
The State Fair of Texas has announced its first round of musical events, but that's not all this week's concert news revealed. Several big alternative and indie rock acts will pay visits to Dallas, and the Kessler is drawing out a slew of ace songwriters and a top-notch jazz act this summer and fall. And it's never too early to start planning ahead for 2018.
- It's inching closer to State Fair of Texas time. The first round of concert announcements is out, with a diverse lineup of pop, country, rap and norteño acts on the bill. Local star Maren Morris, Flo Rida, Wilson Phillips and Los Traileros Del Norte are some of the more prominent names on the docket. All shows are free with fair admission. Details are available at bigtex.com.
- A few weeks ago, we told you about Harry Styles' Oct. 10 appearance at Irving Music Factory. Fans of the British crooner won't have to wait too long for a return visit; he's booked a 2018 date at American Airlines Center. As a cool bonus, local favorites Kacey Musgraves and Leon Bridges have been added as opening acts for certain dates. Musgraves has snagged the AAC date, adding even more incentive to scoop up those tickets for the June 5 show, which is only 360 or so days away. Tour presale information is available at ticketmaster.com.
- A cool indie-rock double-bill comes to McFarlin Auditorium on Nov. 10. Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett have collaborated on an album set to be released later this summer. This fall, they'll take to the road with a traveling band — The Sea Lice — that features members of Sleater-Kinney and Warpaint. Tickets are $36 to $41 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, at axs.com.
- The Kessler Theater has added a nice string of shows to its calendar. On July 2, East Texas native, devoted activist and whip-smart songwriter Michelle Shocked arrives for a night of intricate guitar playing and entertaining storytelling.
- On Sept. 9, jazz maestros Spyro Gyra will celebrate 40-plus years in the music business with an evening's worth of material from a vast and award-winning catalog at the Kessler.
- And, on Oct. 22, singer-songwriter Joan Osborne will play a night of Bob Dylan songs as part of a tour based on her recent album, Songs of Bob Dylan, a collection capped by her residencies singing the Bard's songs at New York's famed Cafe Carlyle. Tickets for all three Kessler shows go on sale Friday, June 9, at prekindle.com.
- Iron & Wine is hitting the road this fall in support of its Aug. 25 release of Beast Epic. Sam Beam and Co. will also make a stop at The Kessler Theater on Nov. 1, with ace songwriter John Moreland in tow, but details on that show are still forthcoming. Stay tuned at prekindle.com.
- Americana favorite Lucero returns to town for a show at The Rustic on Sept. 13. The Memphis band has long been a Dallas favorite, and for this performance it'll bring along Matthew Logan Vazquez, another regular around these parts. Tickets are free, but you must RSVP through prekindle.com.
- Jillian Rose Banks, known simply as Banks, will appear at South Side Music Hall on Sept. 22. The alternative R&B songstress has been on the road since late last year, following the release of her critically acclaimed second full-length, The Altar. Fans of Feist, The Weeknd or Erykah Badu will find themselves equally impressed with Banks' emotionally rich output. Tickets start at $30.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, at axs.com.
- PVRIS and opener Lights and Party Nails will hit up The Bomb Factory for a Sept. 29 show. PVRIS' new album, All We Need of Heaven, All We Need of Hell drops Aug. 4, and a portion of every ticket sold for the fall tour will be donated to The Ally Coalition in support of LGBTQ equality. Tickets are $25 to $99 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, at axs.com.
