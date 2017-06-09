Music News: Maren Signs On for the State Fair, and Kurt and Courtney Pay a Visit

Maren Morris will entertain you while you eat a corny dog. Mike Brooks

The State Fair of Texas has announced its first round of musical events, but that's not all this week's concert news revealed. Several big alternative and indie rock acts will pay visits to Dallas, and the Kessler is drawing out a slew of ace songwriters and a top-notch jazz act this summer and fall. And it's never too early to start planning ahead for 2018.

