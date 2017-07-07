Music News: Lee Fields, Damian Marley, Ted Leo and More
|
Lee Fields plays last year's Untapped Festival. He'll return Sept. 23 for a show at the Kessler Theater.
Mike Brooks
Although there were no major stadium or arena concerts announced this week for Dallas, several club and theater dates of note were released. A few influential names in the soul and R&B circuit, two stars with international roots and acclaim, and an old indie rock friend are all joining this year's live music calendar.
- Grammy-winning musician Damian Marley has announced a massive 2017 tour across North America supporting his new album, Stony Hill. On Sept. 16, he'll be at House of Blues for a show that will mark his first area appearance in a couple of years. Tickets, $32.50 to $55, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 7, at livenation.com.
- Singer-songwriter Solana Imani Rowe, better known as SZA, will head this way for a Sept. 29 show at South Side Music Hall. She's spending the rest of the year touring behind her critically acclaimed R&B opus, Ctrl. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 7, at scoremoreshows.com.
- Fan favorites Lee Fields & the Expressions are returning to Dallas for a Sept. 23 show at the Kessler Theater. The always entertaining, always talkative soul stylist will be joined by Mia Borders. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 7, at prekindle.com.
- Following a 2015 collaboration with kindred spirit Aimee Mann, pop-punk songwriter Ted Leo will soon release The Hanged Man, his first album of solo material in seven years. Leo will mark the release with a fall U.S. tour. Catch him Oct. 27 at Club Dada. Tickets, $18, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 7, at ticketfly.com.
- Atlanta-based rapper MadeinTYO has announced an ambitious 29-date North American tour that will land him at Trees on Oct. 21. He recently released a new single, "Skateboard," that quickly gained steam on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 7, at treesdallas.com.
- Poignant storyteller, cultural ambassador and human-rights advocate Lila Downs will appear at Strauss Square at the AT&T Performing Arts Center on Oct. 6. She's been a soaring presence on the pop music circuit for years, with past performances at places like The White House, the Academy Awards and the Latin Grammy Awards. Tickets, $35 to $59, are on sale now at tickets.attpac.org.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Dallas, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
8 Tour - Incubus with special guests TBA
TicketsSun., Aug. 6, 6:45pm
-
Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie
TicketsSun., Aug. 6, 7:00pm
-
Loumuzik Live
TicketsSun., Aug. 6, 7:30pm
-
"Girls Gone Weird"
TicketsTue., Jul. 25, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!