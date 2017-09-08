Music News: The Shins, a Harvey Relief Concert at Verizon and More

EXPAND The Shins play House of Blues on Nov. 10. courtesy the artist

This week in concert news, the Granada Theater offers a bevy of concert showcases from some top local performers while welcoming in a jangle-pop favorite. The Kessler Theater loads up with a trio of not-to-miss shows. A Christian-rock-themed Harvey benefit comes to Grand Prairie, and James Mercer brings his latest incarnation of The Shins to town for a November headlining gig.

