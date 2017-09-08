menu

Music News: The Shins, a Harvey Relief Concert at Verizon and More

Musician Tim Kasher Talks First Film, No Resolution, Which Screens Next Week


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Music News: The Shins, a Harvey Relief Concert at Verizon and More

Friday, September 8, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Jeff Strowe
The Shins play House of Blues on Nov. 10.EXPAND
The Shins play House of Blues on Nov. 10.
courtesy the artist
A A

This week in concert news, the Granada Theater offers a bevy of concert showcases from some top local performers while welcoming in a jangle-pop favorite. The Kessler Theater loads up with a trio of not-to-miss shows. A Christian-rock-themed Harvey benefit comes to Grand Prairie, and James Mercer brings his latest incarnation of The Shins to town for a November headlining gig.

  • Indie rock group The Shins will play a Nov. 10 show at House of Blues. Despite a rotating cast of backing players, James Mercer has kept the band's signature sound going for more than 20 years. This tour has been circling the globe in support of Heartworms, the fifth and most recent entry to their discography. Vampire Weekend spinoff Baio opens the show. Tickets are $39 to $65 and on sale at livenation.com.

  • Friday, Oct. 13, makes for a pretty great night of local music at the Granada Theater. The beloved and eclectic rock bands Oil Boom and Calhoun will take headlining turns onstage to celebrate their respective new releases. Before the headliners, catch Austin's Quiet Company and Fort Worth singer-songwriter Jake Paleschic. Tickets are $15 to $24 and on sale at prekindle.com.

  • Another local champion gets a headlining gig at the Granada Theater later this year. Jason Elmore & Hoodoo Witch will bring their guitar-slinging heroics and soulful vocals to the stage for a Dec. 29 show. Tickets are $10 and go on sale Sept. 8 at prekindle.com.

  • The Dream Syndicate, an American alternative legend and early carrier of the Paisley Underground movement, will perform Jan. 19 at the Granada. More than 35 years after it formed, the band's recorded output and live performances remain treasures. Tickets are $24 to $39 and go on sale Sept. 8 at prekindle.com.

  • Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie will host Night of Hope, a benefit concert to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief. The Sept. 20 event will feature a bevy of artists, including Mercy Me, TobyMac, Casting Crowns, Zach Williams and Natalie Grant. Tickets are $25 to $65 at axs.com.

  • This week, Nashville's Margo Price announced the October release of All American Made, her second full-length release. On Jan. 26, she'll be at the Kessler Theater, where she made her last Dallas appearance and the venue sold out of beer. Tickets go on sale Sept. 12 at prekindle.com.

  • The English Beat — or simply The Beat in its native England — has been making stellar ska and new-wave inflected tunes since the late '70s. The group will make its way to the Kessler Theater on Oct. 28 as part of a brief North American tour. Original frontman Dave Wakeling keeps the band's vibe alive, touring with an expert cast of ska heavy hitters. Tickets go on sale Sept. 8 at prekindle.com.

  • Texas' roots royalty duo Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis stop by the Kessler Theater for their annual two-show Holiday Shindig on Dec. 15. It's a holiday tradition and one of the only times when George Strait and George Jones songs get played alongside classic yuletide favorites and staples. Tickets go on sale Sept. 8 at prekindle.com.
Jeff Strowe
After stints living in Raleigh, North Carolina, and New York City, Jeff Strowe now calls DFW home and enjoys writing about music, books, beer/wine and sports. His work is also featured in Glide Magazine and PopMatters and he has written in the past for No Depression.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >