Music News: Bon Iver, Jewel, Kacey Musgraves and More

This week brings another round of exciting new concert announcements as a trio of Texans bands together for Harvey Relief, a bearded indie-rock sage announces a local show and The Rustic gets intimate after hours. Elsewhere, we find veteran rockers hitting various stages, a pair of anticipated reunions and several other noteworthy additions to the calendar.
- Music industry titans Don Henley, Lyle Lovett and Clint Black will partner to spearhead a Hurricane Harvey benefit Nov. 28 at Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall. As with Lovett's previous two Texas-based events, proceeds will benefit the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund at the North Texas Community Foundation. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 22, at basshall.com.
- Beloved indie-folk group Bon Iver has extended its international tour into 2018. This jaunt will visit The Bomb Factory on Jan. 23 for an all-ages show sponsored by radio station KXT 91.7. Justin Vernon and company released their third album, 22, A Million, earlier this year. Tickets are $60.50 to $200.50 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 22, at thebombfactory.com.
- Late Night Live at The Rustic features Texas singer-songwriter Robert Ellis on Dec. 7. These events dim the revved-up atmosphere of the bar and restaurant in order to provide a first-rate listening experience. Ellis' lyrics and deft guitar playing deserve this close consideration and respect. Tickets are $17 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 22, at ticketfly.com.
- The Kessler Theater also has a cool show planned for Dec. 7. Boston-based rock trio Dispatch threw a series of celebratory and massively attended farewell shows in 2004 and 2007, only to return to the scene in recent years with new material and worldwide tours. This Kessler show, sponsored by KXT 91.7, will be an all-acoustic affair. Tickets are $44 and on sale at prekindle.com.
- Cindy Wilson, the charismatic co-founder of the legendary B-52s, will be at Dan's Silverleaf in Denton on Dec. 15. She's touring in support of her first full-length solo release, Change. The B-52s are celebrating their 40th year in the business, so expect some familiar tunes from their catalog, as well. Tickets are $20 to $35 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 22, at prekindle.com.
- British rockers The Moody Blues will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of their iconic album, Days of Future Passed. The band will perform its greatest hits in the first half of each show and the concept album from start to finish in the second. The local date is Jan. 22 at Irving's Toyota Music Factory. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 22, at livenation.com.
- Beloved '90s singer-songwriter Jewel will appear at the Toyota Music Factory on Dec. 7 for her Handmade Holiday Tour. The unique concert experience will find her performing a combination of holiday classics, holiday originals and her hit songs alongside her father, Atz, and her brothers, Atz Lee and Nikos Kilcher. The tour also promises plenty of volunteer and donation opportunities to help those in need. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 22, at livenation.com.
- Toyota Music Factory will also host a night of deep guitar shredding Jan. 26. Joe Satriani will team up with Dream Theater's John Petrucci and Def Leppard's Phil Collen, performing as G3. Satriani, a multiple Grammy nominee, has grouped guitarists for G3 and G4 tours (G stands for guitar, FYI) since 1996. In the past, G3 performance lineups have included members of King Crimson, Journey and Queen. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 6, at livenation.com.
- R&B quartet Xscape is embarking on a massive reunion tour that brings it to Grand Prairie's Verizon Theater on Dec. 13. LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss-Tucker and Tameka "Tiny" Harris recently reunited at the 2017 BET Awards for their first show in almost 18 years. Expect a lot of '90s hits. Tickets are $35 to $125 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 22, at axs.com.
- The Verizon Theatre will also play host to a solid country music triple bill Feb. 10. Little Big Town will be joined by two Texan supporting acts, Kacey Musgraves and Midland, who are both capable of headlining venues of this size on their own. Musgraves has been teasing new material, and Little Big Town is supporting its massively popular 2017 release, The Breaker. Tickets are $25 to $65 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 22, at axs.com.
- Bebe Rexha, of "I Can't Stop Drinking About You" fame, and veteran pop singer Marc E. Bassy are collaborating on a tour that visits South Side Music Hall on Oct. 25. If you're a fan of EDM-driven dance songs or infectious, sugary pop hits, this show will be worth checking out. Tickets are $32.50 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 22, at axs.com.
- New York City native Julius Dubose, better known as A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, will appear at South Side Music Hall on Oct. 31. He's one of the freshest new voices in rap, he's charted several singles and he's opened for the likes of Drake and Future. Tickets start at $30 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 22, at axs.com.
