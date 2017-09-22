Music News: Bon Iver, Jewel, Kacey Musgraves and More

EXPAND Justin Vernon of Bon Iver plays Bomb Factory on Jan. 23. CameronWittig/CrystalQuinn

This week brings another round of exciting new concert announcements as a trio of Texans bands together for Harvey Relief, a bearded indie-rock sage announces a local show and The Rustic gets intimate after hours. Elsewhere, we find veteran rockers hitting various stages, a pair of anticipated reunions and several other noteworthy additions to the calendar.

