Music News: Lana Del Rey, Game of Thrones, Oaktopia, LeAnn Rimes and More

EXPAND Lana Del Rey plays American Airlines Center Feb. 8. courtesy the artist

Game of Thrones aficionados will appreciate an addition to the AAC calendar this week, and one of the show's most talked about guests will drop in to visit AT&T Stadium next year. Oaktopia is back, albeit in a different zip code. The Darkness continue to believe in a thing called love. Lee Ann Rimes finds her way back to these parts and an Oasis brother plans a spring visit. All that and more ahead.

