Music News: Lana Del Rey, Game of Thrones, Oaktopia, LeAnn Rimes and More
|
Lana Del Rey plays American Airlines Center Feb. 8.
courtesy the artist
Game of Thrones aficionados will appreciate an addition to the AAC calendar this week, and one of the show's most talked about guests will drop in to visit AT&T Stadium next year. Oaktopia is back, albeit in a different zip code. The Darkness continue to believe in a thing called love. Lee Ann Rimes finds her way back to these parts and an Oasis brother plans a spring visit. All that and more ahead.
- Chanteuse, pop idol and reluctant tourer Lana Del Rey will make a rare appearance in Dallas on Feb. 8 at American Airlines Center. Jhene Aiko and Kali Uchis will open. Tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 2, at ticketmaster.com.
- HBO's Game Of Thrones has become a television ratings juggernaut that shows no signs of slowing down. Although the show is addictive on its own terms, the mesmerizing musical score adds to the drama and suspense. The score's composer, Ramin Djawadi, will bring it to life with a long 2018 worldwide tour that will roll into Dallas' American Airlines Center on Sept. 16. The show may be almost a full calendar year away, but tickets will likely sell fast. Get yours beginning Friday, Sept. 29, at ticketmaster.com.
- Speaking of Game Of Thrones, British singer Ed Sheeran — who raised many eyebrows with his cameo on the show — is returning to Dallas for the second year in a row. This time he'll play AT&T Stadium. Tickets for the Oct. 27, 2018, date go on sale Friday, Oct. 20, at ticketmaster.com.
- After a solid run in Denton, Oaktopia Fest has moved down Interstate 35 to Dallas. This year, Deep Ellum will host the event with the Bomb Factory serving as the primary venue. The festival will take place the weekend of Nov. 17-18 and feature 21 Savage, Phantogram, STRFKR, A-Trak B2B Baauer, BoomBox, Com Truise and Azizi Gibson, among many others. Tickets are $49.50-$89.50 and are on sale now at ticketfly.com.
- Wild, electric rock 'n' rollers The Darkness have returned with a bonkers new single, "Southern Trains," off their forthcoming album, Pinewood Smile. They've spent much of 2017 on the road, but will bring their antics stateside for a massive 2018 tour. They'll appear at South Side Music Hall on May 2. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 29, at axs.com.
- Although she's just recently turned 35, LeAnn Rimes has had a long and fruitful country music career. Her debut album is now over 20 years old, and Rimes has gone through several incarnations, from teen country-pop songstress to tabloid news favorite to her current status as a dance-country hybrid singer. She's out on the road touring behind her recently released album Remnants and will make a local appearance on Oct. 27 at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth. Tickets are $16-$25 and on sale now at billybobstexas.com.
- Noel Gallagher's last stop in Dallas was at Majestic Theatre in 2015. On March 6, he'll return to the Majestic in support of his forthcoming album with the High Flying Birds, Who Built The Moon?. Gallagher's shows are a throwback to the '70s glory days of classic rock. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at axs.com.
- Indie-pop quartet COIN have gained acclaim over the past two years for their infectious single, "Talk Too Much." They're also quickly graduating from small clubs to large concert halls. On March 2, they'll appear at Granada Theater as part of their 2018 nationwide tour. Tickets are $27.50 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 29, at prekindle.com.
- The Kessler Theater has announced three solid shows to cap off 2017. On Nov. 17, local favorites the Vandoliers will headline a bill that also features Pedigo's Magic Pilsner and Jake Paleschic. On Dec. 1, Austin-based blues slinger and all-around tour-de-force Ruthie Foster headlines with special guest Grace Pettis. And on Dec. 14, country balladeer and Third Man Records artist Pokey LaFarge graces the stage. Tickets for all three shows go on sale Friday, Sept. 29, at prekindle.com.
- Jack & Jack, a pop-rap duo hailing from Omaha, Nebraska, have harvested the social media powers of Vine and YouTube to become a full-blown musical success story. Part comedy act and part serious musical arrangers, Jack & Jack have catapulted into the mainstream consciousness with appearances on network television shows like The View and tour appearances alongside Demi Lovato and Trevor Moran. They'll appear at the House of Blues on Nov. 22. Tickets are $20 and on sale now at livenation.com.
- Trees welcomes 20-year old wunderkind Alex Aiono to town for a Jan. 26 show. Aiono plays half a dozen instruments and has amassed millions of YouTube views with his popular and creative "flips" or mash-ups of popular songs. He also writes his own songs, works as an accomplished dancer and hosts two wildly popular Radio Disney shows. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 29, at ticketfly.com.
