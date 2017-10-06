Music News: Pink, a TexMex Holiday Festival and More
Pink plays American Airlines Center on May 1.
We’re in the midst of the busiest season of the year for live music. If you’re prone to heading out multiple nights a week to see concerts, you're faced with difficult choices; Dallas clubs and theaters have been packed with great acts. Despite a dip this week in the number of new concert announcements for Dallas, a few big events have tickets going on sale soon. Check out what’s new below.
- Pink and her indomitably positive spirit will return to Dallas for a show at the American Airlines Center on May 1. She'll continue traveling North America on her Beautiful Trauma world Tour throughout 2018. Pink is promoting her new album of the same name. Tickets go on sale the day Beautiful Trauma is released, Friday, Oct. 13, at ticketmaster.com.
- The Granada Theater hosts a fun double bill of tribute bands Jan. 6. Thin White Dukes will capture the essence of the late David Bowie while Wild Boys brings forth the pop sheen of Duran Duran. Lip syncing and dance-offs will be plentiful. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 6, at granadatheater.com.
- A holiday-themed celebration comes to the Kessler Theater on Dec. 23. Los TexManiacs, featuring Flaco Jimenez, Peter Rowan and Rick Trevino, will take the stage as part of the TexMex Holiday Festival. Tickets for this jubilant event are $32 to $48 and go on sale Friday, Oct. 6, at prekindle.com.
- A week later on Dec. 30, the Kessler welcomes Dallas-based veteran blues rockers Jim Suhler & Monkey Beat with special guest Mike Zito. They've been playing the classics for decades and experimenting with new compositions and interpretations. Tickets are $18 to $28 and go on sale Friday, Oct. 6, at prekindle.com.
- Canadian rock group Wolf Parade was in town last week opening for Arcade Fire. On Jan. 28, it'll return to headline a show at House of Blues. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 6, at livenation.com.
- Walk The Moon visits House of Blues for a Feb. 3 show. The wildly popular Cincinnati-based pop-rock quartet recently announced a new album, What If Nothing, set for a Nov. 10 release and will be touring relentlessly next year to promote it. Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, Oct. 6, at livenation.com.
- Chicago three-piece Bully will storm its way onto the Club Dada stage for a Dec. 7 show. The band — fronted by Alicia Bognanno, a former audio engineer with a voice tailor-made for punk rock — is out touring behind its recently released sophomore album. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 6, at ticketfly.com.
- R&B newcomer H.E.R. has been making industry waves and riding a wave of success from her two-volume EP release. Now she's on her first headlining tour, thanks in part to endorsements from Rihanna and Usher. On Nov. 16, she’ll appear at Trees. Tickets are $20 and go on sale Friday, Oct. 6, at prekindle.com.
