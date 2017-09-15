Music News: Texas Music Flood Brings Relief After Harvey, John Mayer Comes Back and More
Harvey relief efforts continue with a statewide benefit event that makes a couple of local appearances. A November event will discuss and celebrate Texas innovators as local musicians provide the tunes. The Grateful Dead machine rolls through town right before the holidays, and club venues lock in some nice additions to their calendars.
- Hurricane Harvey relief efforts are still going strong. On Oct. 8 and 15, there will be a string of benefit concerts taking place all across the state. All proceeds from the Texas Music Flood, spearheaded by the Dell Foundation, will go to the Rebuild Texas Fund. Locally, there will be Oct. 8 shows at the Rockin' Rodeo in Denton (featuring Sam Riggs, Bart Crow and Brandon Jenkins) and at Hank's in McKinney (featuring an all-female lineup anchored by GRITs — Girls Raised in Texas). Details for an Oct. 15 show at Magnolia Motor Lodge in Fort Worth have not been released. Tickets can be purchased at texasmusicflood.org.
- The Edge of Texas is a weekend-long discussion event centered around innovators and technology in the Lone Star State. The sessions, presented by Visit Dallas and hosted by Texas Monthly, take place Nov. 10 and 11 at multiple venues in downtown Dallas. The event will conclude Saturday with performances from local favorites Shiny Ribs and Sarah Jaffe at the newly reopened Longhorn Ballroom. Tickets are available at texasmonthly.com/tickets.
- For the second time this year, John Mayer will perform at the American Airlines Center. For this visit, however, he'll be fronting Dead and Company, the touring outfit featuring Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti. Tickets for this highly anticipated Dec. 1 show go on sale Saturday, Sept. 16, at ticketmaster.com.
- On Nov. 13, Club Dada hosts a cool double bill featuring Canadian rock duo Japandroids and Cleveland's Cloud Nothings. Dada's decibel levels will be tested for this one as both bands play loud and ferocious sets of pure rock 'n' roll anthems. It's been a while since Japandroids have been out on the road, so expect this show to sell out rather quickly. Tickets are $25 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 15, at ticketfly.com.
- Club Dada will also host laconic singer-songwriter and part-time New Pornographer Dan Bejar, aka Destroyer, on Jan. 16. Bejar's mapped out an early 2018 tour and has a new album on the way. He's already shared one of the tracks, "Tinseltown Swimming in Blood." Tickets are $20 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 15, at ticketfly.com.
- Veteran scuzz-rock group Black Rebel Motorcycle Club will be busy at the beginning of 2018. First, it'll release Wrong Creatures, its first new album since 2013. Then it'll hit the road for a tour that stops at the Granada Theater on Jan. 18. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 15, at prekindle.com.
- Raunch rapper and all-around lightning rod Action Bronson starts his Blue Chip 700 tour at South Side Music Hall. Lately, Bronson has earned as much attention for his forays into television and high-end cuisine as he has for his bombastic rap tunes. Tickets for the Oct. 5 show are $35 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 15, at axs.com.
- English pop star Dua Lipa has announced a Feb. 2 date at South Side Music Hall. Buoyed by her hit single, "New Rules," Lipa has been one of the fastest-rising artists on the Billboard charts. In between her headlining shows, she's been opening for Bruno Mars and appearing at big music festivals. Tickets for the February show go on sale Friday, Sept. 15, at axs.com.
- The Kessler Theater is hosting the KXT 91.7 Halloween Local Music Showcase on Oct. 31. The event features a diverse lineup anchored by Cure for Paranoia, Whiskey Folk Ramblers and Abraham Alexander. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 15, at prekindle.com.
- KXT 91.7 will also host the Denton Local Music Showcase at Dan's Silverleaf. The Oct. 26 show will feature performances from Summer Dean, Raised Right Men, Ryan Thomas Becker, Tony Ferrarro, and The Southpaw Preachers. Tickets are on sale at danssilverleaf.com.
- The Kessler Theater serves up a pretty solid evening of Americana on Nov. 25. Alabama-born sisters Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer will play the early show, and Texas' Hayes Carll plays later. Lynne and Moorer recently collaborated on the album Not Dark Yet. Carll is a regular around these parts and has been a busy man, touring behind his latest release, Lovers and Leavers. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 15, at prekindle.com.
