Music News: Katy Perry, Beach Boys, Dinosaur Jr. and More
Katy Perry comes to American Airlines Center on Jan. 14.
Rony Alwin
It's not too early to make plans for 2018, especially if you are a Katy Perry fan. She'll be making her way through town in January — which, believe it or not, is right around the corner. In other announcements this week, locals will get an opportunity to see an influential legacy act, an indelible singer-songwriter and a '90s nostalgia act. Chris Stapleton will also bring the country, and two interesting rock shows are on the docket at the Granada Theater.
- Megastar Katy Perry will appear at the American Airlines Center on Jan. 14, 2018, as part of her Witness tour, an extensive North American trip supporting her upcoming album of the same name. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, May 22, at ticketmaster.com.
- Original Beach Boys member Mike Love continues to carry the Beach Boys banner across the country each year. Oct. 10 will find the group playing the Majestic Theatre. Although the weather will likely have cooled off by then, the fall date will serve as an opportunity to bask in summery '60s nostalgia and hear some of the most everlasting tracks in pop music history. Tickets are $39.75 to $89.95 at attpac.org.
- Good, old-fashioned storyteller Colin Hay returns to the Kessler Theatre on Sept. 9. The frontman of Men at Work has achieved a level of fame as a solo artist that has begun to surpass even his notoriety with the '80s staple. He's had countless appearances on late-night television and collaborations with some of the indie world's shiniest stars, and this summer he releases a new album, Fierce Mercy. Tickets are $28 to $62 at prekindle.com.
- Nineties alt-rockers Third Eye Blind and shoegazers Silversun Pickups will team up for a July 15 double bill at Starplex Pavilion. Third Eye Blind will perform its eponymous debut album start to finish — for the first and only time — followed by a trip through its latest releases, Dopamine and We Are Drugs. Road warriors Silversun Pickups have toned down some of the heavy Smashing Pumpkins homages on their latest release in favor of a more electronic outlook. Tickets start at $10 at starplexpav.com.
- Rising country star Chris Stapleton's new album, From A Room, Volume 1, just reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, so it's safe to assume his Oct. 28 show at Starplex Pavilion will pack the house. It's been a wildly successful couple of years for the longtime behind-the-scenes Nashville songwriter. He's gone from low-profile coffeehouse gigs to mid-sized theaters to arriving as a headliner on the amphitheater circuit. Joining Stapleton are the legendary Marty Stuart and rising Americana voice Brent Cobb. Tickets are $30.75 to $70.75 at starplexpav.com.
- MTV-era rock stars The Fixx are coming to the Granada Theater on Aug. 20. Well known for buzz-worthy tracks like "One Thing Leads to Another" and "Red Skies," the band's nervy pop rock has been on steady FM rotation for decades. All of the original members are still on board. Tickets are $36 to $49 at granadatheater.com.
- Dinosaur Jr., one of the most distinctive, influential alternative bands of all time, rolls into the Granada Theater on Oct. 14. Led by guitar god J. Mascis, the band has been creating a loud, sprawling rock 'n' roll mess for close to 30 years. The group is still touring and recording new music with great and welcomed frequency. Dinosaur Jr. shows are must-sees for indie rock aficionados and true rock musicians. Tickets are $39 at granadatheater.com.
- Monsta X, the seven-member K-pop group made up of rappers Jooheon and IM and vocalists Wonho, Kihyun, Shownu, Minhyuk and Hyungwon, recently hit number one on the Billboard World Music charts and has all the makings of the "next big thing" stateside. With elements of '90s-era R&B, boy-band infectiousness and Bieber-esque primping, this outfit has also been marketed with savvy precision. Catch them group at the Verizon Theatre in Grand Prairie on July 19 as part of its "Beautiful in the U.S." tour. Tickets are $45.25 to $190.25 at axs.com.
- Paramore hits the Verizon Theatre on Sept. 30. The emo-rock favorite has been making the rounds performing tracks from its recently released album, After Laughter, and has an ambitious tour planned through the end of 2017. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at axs.com.
- R&B singer-songwriter Khalid has announced a summer 2017 tour across North America supporting his new album American Teen. On July 27, he'll make an appearance at House of Blues. Tickets are $27.50 to $35 at houseofblues.com.
