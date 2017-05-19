Music News: Katy Perry, Beach Boys, Dinosaur Jr. and More

EXPAND Katy Perry comes to American Airlines Center on Jan. 14. Rony Alwin

It's not too early to make plans for 2018, especially if you are a Katy Perry fan. She'll be making her way through town in January — which, believe it or not, is right around the corner. In other announcements this week, locals will get an opportunity to see an influential legacy act, an indelible singer-songwriter and a '90s nostalgia act. Chris Stapleton will also bring the country, and two interesting rock shows are on the docket at the Granada Theater.

