Music News: Ms. Lauryn Hill, Arcade Fire, Halsey and More

EXPAND Ms. Lauryn Hill plays Irving Music Factory on Sept. 28 with longtime collaborator Nas. Kathy Tran

In Texas, Willie Nelson's outlaw country persona looms large. The Granada Theater is bringing some of his influence to town next week with a recently announced "secret" mini-festival.

In other news, two big-ticket tours make their way onto the American Airlines Center calendar. Two soulful crooners reunite for a collaborative tour. A spry, funky legend sets up shop at the Bomb Factory. And a couple of rising names take over some of their biggest stages yet. It's another round of weekly concert announcements.