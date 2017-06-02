Music News: Ms. Lauryn Hill, Arcade Fire, Halsey and More
In Texas, Willie Nelson's outlaw country persona looms large. The Granada Theater is bringing some of his influence to town next week with a recently announced "secret" mini-festival.
In other news, two big-ticket tours make their way onto the American Airlines Center calendar. Two soulful crooners reunite for a collaborative tour. A spry, funky legend sets up shop at the Bomb Factory. And a couple of rising names take over some of their biggest stages yet. It's another round of weekly concert announcements.
- The Luck Reunion takes place each March at Willie Nelson's ranch in Luck, Texas. It's been a wildly successful affair; more than 30 Americana, country and bluegrass artists perform throughout the weekend for a select audience capped at 2,500 guests. The folks behind the event are taking the spirit on the road with a series of exclusive shows around the country. On June 9, it will swing by the Granada Theater for what should be an entertaining night of tunes. The catch is that the lineup will not be announced until a few days before the show. Tickets for this "mystery night" of performers cost $28 and are on sale at granadatheater.com.
- Hot off the presses is a Sept. 28 appearance by Arcade Fire at American Airlines Center. The multiplatinum, Grammy-winning Canadian indie rock group will be launching the massive, worldwide Infinite Energy tour this summer in support of its forthcoming album, Everything Now. A fan presale begins at 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, and the general sale follows a week later at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, at ticketmaster.com.
- North Texas native Cody Jinks made a Billboard chart splash with last year's I'm Not the Devil. The outlaw country artist is known for his engaging, high-energy and frequent live shows. On Aug. 4, he'll appear at the Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie for a show with special guests Scott Copeland and, uh, some guy named Kris Kristofferson. Tickets are $30 to $275 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, at axs.com.
- Los Angeles rockers Bad Suns offer up an interesting take on 1970s and '80s post-punk. Touring behind their musically evolved sophomore album, Disappear Here, the quartet will appear at South Side Music Hall on Friday, Nov. 10. Tickets are $23.75 at c3presents.frontgatetickets.com.
- Just a month away from turning 76 years old, living legend George Clinton is still pushing the tour game hard. With a renowned career that has earned him Grammys, honorary degrees and a couple of hits that will live on for the ages, Clinton still revs up Parliament Funkadelic and puts on a memorable show. He'll bring everyone to the Bomb Factory in just a few short weeks on June 21. Tickets are $24.50 to $89.50 at ticketfly.com.
- The Irving Music Factory is bringing a solid hip-hop double bill to town Sept. 28. Ms. Lauryn Hill and Nas will be on hand to perform the hits from their illustrious and lengthy careers. The two first worked together in 1996 with their chart-topping single, "If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)," which still pops up on airwaves. As a bonus, Chronixx will be the opening act. Tickets are $31.50 to $131.50 and go on sale Friday, June 2, at livenation.com.
- Grammy-winning singer Marc Anthony has announced a major 2017 tour across North America that will being him to the American Airlines Center on Oct. 22. The Latin pop superstar has released 13 studio albums, the last of which, 3.0, was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. He's sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, including both English- and Spanish-language albums. Tickets are $44 and up and go on sale Friday, June 2, at ticketmaster.com.
- On Oct. 26, Halsey will perform at the American Airlines Center as part of her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom tour. The indie pop ingenue will spend much of the remainder of 2017 on the road, touring some of her largest venues to date. Opening for the Dallas show are Party Next Door and Charli XCX. Tickets start at $29 at ticketmaster.com.
