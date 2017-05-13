Music News: We're Getting Visits From Primus, Prince's Backing Band and Others
|
Primus play South Side Music Hall on August 6.
courtesy the artist
Though no new concert listings came from the big-ticket venues this week, there was much news elsewhere. It was a big week of show announcements for fans of post-punk, indie rock and singer-songwriters, as some recognizable faces and some new innovators are making their way to area stages. Lots of opportunities to hit up the indoor club venues await.
- Against Me! are back headlining their own shows after a month-long stint supporting Green Day. The band's seventh and most recent studio album, Shape Shift With Me, is one of their most powerfully personal, so expect to hear some of these tunes peppered in among their vast catalog of rebellious rock anthems. September 23 will find them coming through town for a show at the Granada Theater with Bleached and The Dirty Nil on the bill. Tickets are $24 at granadatheater.com.
- Grammy-winning group The Revolution have reunited. The original five members of Prince's backing band – Wendy, Lisa, Dr. Fink, Bobby Z and Brownmark – are touring together for the first time in nearly 30 years. They are paying tribute to Prince and arriving at House of Blues for a June 14 show. Tickets range from $20-$50 at houseofblues.com/dallas.
- The Kessler Theater has announced a run of new shows. On June 23, Louisville, Kentucky-based singer-songwriter Joan Shelley stops by. Always melodically expressive, she's recently taken some new approaches to her craft, dabbling in fiddle and alternate guitar tunings, and recording at Jeff Tweedy's Chicago Loft studio. Tickets are $18-$24 at thekessler.org.
- Singer-songwriter Michelle Branch checks in a couple of days later on June 28. It's been a whirlwind decade for Branch, since debuting in the early 2000ss with her chart-topping singles "Everywhere" and "Are You Happy Now." She's back touring behind Hopeless Romantic, a laid-back rock and roll collection produced by her musical and romantic partner, Patrick Carney of the Black Keys. Tickets are $30-$48 at thekessler.org.
- And on August 11, South San Gabriel, the quieter and moodier project of local rock hero Will Johnson takes the stage. The band will also appear at Dan's Silverleaf in their hometown of Denton on August 12. Tickets range from $18-$36 at the Kessler and $15 for Dan's Silverleaf.
- Acclaimed Seattle indie rocker David Bazan comes to Dan's Silverleaf in Denton on June 21. The leader of Pedro The Lion released a new album, Care, this past March and is also gearing up for a July album release with his other project, Lo Tom. Tickets are $15 at danssilverleaf.com.
- Local rockers Reverend Horton Heat top an interesting bill titled the "Psycho Strung Out Fish Fry" at the Bomb Factory on September 22. Still churning out high quality rock and roll and living by their three commandments of Rock Hard, Drive Fast and Live True, the band will headline an evening that also features sets from Strung Out, Fishbone and Los Kung Fu Monkeys. Tickets are $10 at thebombfactory.com.
- Australian electronic artist Nick Murphy – formerly known as Chet Faker – brings his downtempo, synth-pop gems to the Bomb Factory on October 25. Highly revered in his native land, Murphy has been building a steady following here in the U.S. since his version of "No Diggity" was featured in a buzzed-about 2013 Super Bowl commercial. Tickets are $35-$99 at thebombfactory.com.
-
Primus appear at South Side Music Hall on August 6 for a night sure to be filled with memorable, "anything goes" wildness. One of the most influential bands on the touring circuit, the trio of Les Claypool, Larry LaLonde and Tim Alexander have been bringing crowds of adoring fans to venues around the world for 27 years now. Tickets are $40 at livenation.com.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Dallas, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
At the Drive In
TicketsMon., Jun. 12, 8:00pm
-
TWRP
TicketsWed., Jun. 14, 7:00pm
-
The Revolution
TicketsWed., Jun. 14, 7:00pm
-
Back in Black: AC/DC Tribute
TicketsFri., Jun. 9, 8:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!