Warped Tour Looks Back to Its Beginnings in '95 for 2017 Lineup

Veteran post-hardcore act Hawthorne Heights will play the Dallas date of Warped Tour on July 28. courtesy the artist

Last night, Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman made a couple of big announcements about this year's edition of the traveling road show. In addition to revealing there will be a brand new Warped Tour cruise over Halloween weekend, he also shared dates and lineups for the 22nd summer festival. Warped Tour will hit Dallas' Starplex Pavilion on July 28, followed by dates in San Antonio and Houston.

This year's lineup is surprising in its diversity. Warped Tour has always showcased a variety of musical styles, but the last few years have seen a greater focus on new acts. This year, Lyman decided he wanted older bands to be better represented.

"This lineup is very reflective of where we started in 1995," Lyman said at the beginning of the announcement, which was live streamed on Warped Tour's website. Hardcore legends Sick of it All, punk pioneers TSOL, and pop-punk legends the Adolescents will be on most of the tour, including the Dallas stop. (Dallas-based Bowling for Soup will also join the tour, although they are not playing Starplex.)

Warped Tour was conceived as a way to bridge the worlds of extreme sports, like skateboarding and BMX riding, and punk rock, which serves as the perfect soundtrack to those sports. Although the sound of punk has continued to evolve rapidly since the '70s, one thing hasn't changed since '95: For teenagers, Warped Tour is still the place to be for at least one summer in their lives.

The 63 acts playing Starplex are:

After the Burial

Alestorm

American Authors

Andy Black

Attila

Bad Cop/Bad Cop

Barb Wire Dolls

Beartooth

Being As An Ocean

BlessTheFall

Boston Manor

Candiria

Carnifex

CKY

Counterparts

Courage My Love

Creeper

Dance Gavin Dance

Emmure

Farewell Winters

Feeki

Fire From the Gods

Fit for a King

Futuristic

Gwar

Hands Like Houses

Hatebreed

Hawthorne Heights

Hundredth

I Prevail

Jule Vera

Knocked Loose

Memphis May Fire

Microwave

Movements

Municipal Waste

Neck Deep

New Years Day

Our Last Night

Sammy Adams

Save Ferris

Shattered

Sun

Sick Of It All

Silent Planet

Silverstein

Sonic Boom Six

Stacked Like Pancakes

Stick to Your Guns

Sworn In

Sylar

T.S.O.L.

The Acacia Strain

The Adolescents

The Ataris

The Gospel Youth

The White Noise

Tillie

Too Close to Touch

Trophy Eyes

Valient Thorr

War on Women

Watsky

William Control





The Vans Warped Tour, noon Friday, July 28, Starplex Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., $42-$53 at livenation.com.

