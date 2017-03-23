Warped Tour Looks Back to Its Beginnings in '95 for 2017 Lineup
Veteran post-hardcore act Hawthorne Heights will play the Dallas date of Warped Tour on July 28.
Last night, Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman made a couple of big announcements about this year's edition of the traveling road show. In addition to revealing there will be a brand new Warped Tour cruise over Halloween weekend, he also shared dates and lineups for the 22nd summer festival. Warped Tour will hit Dallas' Starplex Pavilion on July 28, followed by dates in San Antonio and Houston.
This year's lineup is surprising in its diversity. Warped Tour has always showcased a variety of musical styles, but the last few years have seen a greater focus on new acts. This year, Lyman decided he wanted older bands to be better represented.
"This lineup is very reflective of where we started in 1995," Lyman said at the beginning of the announcement, which was live streamed on Warped Tour's website. Hardcore legends Sick of it All, punk pioneers TSOL, and pop-punk legends the Adolescents will be on most of the tour, including the Dallas stop. (Dallas-based Bowling for Soup will also join the tour, although they are not playing Starplex.)
Warped Tour was conceived as a way to bridge the worlds of extreme sports, like skateboarding and BMX riding, and punk rock, which serves as the perfect soundtrack to those sports. Although the sound of punk has continued to evolve rapidly since the '70s, one thing hasn't changed since '95: For teenagers, Warped Tour is still the place to be for at least one summer in their lives.
The 63 acts playing Starplex are:
After the Burial
Alestorm
American Authors
Andy Black
Attila
Bad Cop/Bad Cop
Barb Wire Dolls
Beartooth
Being As An Ocean
BlessTheFall
Boston Manor
Candiria
Carnifex
CKY
Counterparts
Courage My Love
Creeper
Dance Gavin Dance
Emmure
Farewell Winters
Feeki
Fire From the Gods
Fit for a King
Futuristic
Gwar
Hands Like Houses
Hatebreed
Hawthorne Heights
Hundredth
I Prevail
Jule Vera
Knocked Loose
Memphis May Fire
Microwave
Movements
Municipal Waste
Neck Deep
New Years Day
Our Last Night
Sammy Adams
Save Ferris
Shattered
Sun
Sick Of It All
Silent Planet
Silverstein
Sonic Boom Six
Stacked Like Pancakes
Stick to Your Guns
Sworn In
Sylar
T.S.O.L.
The Acacia Strain
The Adolescents
The Ataris
The Gospel Youth
The White Noise
Tillie
Too Close to Touch
Trophy Eyes
Valient Thorr
War on Women
Watsky
William Control
The Vans Warped Tour, noon Friday, July 28, Starplex Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., $42-$53 at livenation.com.
