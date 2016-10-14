Watch Alejandro Escovedo Discuss How Dallas Inspired His New Album, Burn Something Beautiful

EXPAND After decades in Austin, Escovedo feels right at home in Dallas. Charlie L. Harper III

Alejandro Escovedo is Mr. Austin. He may have been born in San Antonio, but after living in Austin since the early 1980s, Escovedo comes second only to Willie Nelson in being the favored son of the Live Music Capitol of the World. But that all changed last year when he found a new home: Dallas.

The past couple years of the 65-year-old singer's life have been a whirlwind: He was cured of Hepatitis C, got married and was nearly killed in a hurricane during his honeymoon. While he attempted to recover from the post-traumatic stress disorder that resulted from surviving Hurricane Odile, a visit to Dallas in 2015 had a life-changing effect on Escovedo.

"Things were kind of crumbling," recalls Escovedo in an exclusive video conversation with the Dallas Observer. "It was a matter of picking up the pieces." Picking up the pieces would mean relocating with his wife to a new home at the Belmont Hotel in Oak Cliff and recording his new album, Burn Something Beautiful. He cut demos at Denton's Redwood Studios before traveling to Portland to record with Peter Buck and Scott McCaughey.

"Truly one of my favorite recording experiences I've ever had — ever had," Escovedo says. "I think Scott and Pete did a job that took me to a place that was outside of my comfort zone, but was very much in the field that I love so much." After more than 30 years as one of Texas' most beloved talents, getting out of his comfort zone seems to be doing him a lot of good — and Dallas is happy to have him here.

