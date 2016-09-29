Watch Austin City Limits Fest for Free With the Dallas Observer, Thanks to Red Bull TV

Now that it's almost October, the weather is finally livable in Texas — which is perfect, because festival season is just getting started here. The biggest of them all, Austin City Limits, kicks off the first of its back-to-back weekends tomorrow at Zilker Park.

With a lineup that boasts LCD Soundsystem, M83 and Mumford & Sons, there are likely to be plenty of DFW residents who'd like to catch the action, but might not be able to get a ticket or make the trip.

Fortunately, the Dallas Observer has a way to put you right there in the action all weekend with a live-stream of the festival. Red Bull TV's live-stream coverage of select ACL artists starts at 2 p.m. CDT on Friday, Sept. 30, with streaming continuing through Monday, Oct. 3. Replays will happen each day, and you can watch on all devices.

You may not get to join in the pleasures of Austin traffic or waiting in long lines for beer, but don't worry. It shouldn't detract from the experience too much — and won't subtract from your bank account, either.

Here's the full broadcasting schedule from Red Bull TV and the Dallas Observer this weekend:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30



Channel 1

2:00pm – Sal’s World Pre-Show

2:10pm – The Front Bottoms

3:00pm – Frightened Rabbit

4:05pm – The Strumbellas

5:10pm – St. Lucia

6:15pm – Foals

7:20pm – Flume

8:30pm – Major Lazer

Channel 2

2:00pm – Sal’s World Pre-Show

2:10pm – Asleep at the Wheel

4:00pm – Jess Glynne

5:00pm – Flight Facilities

6:00pm – Banks & Steelz

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1



Channel 1

2:00pm – Sal’s World Pre-Show

2:10pm – Bayonne

2:40pm – Nothing But Thieves

3:30pm – Saint Motel

4:35pm – City and Colour

6:45pm – Melanie Martinez

7:50pm – Cage the Elephant

9:00pm – Kygo

Channel 2

2:00pm – Sal’s World Pre-Show

2:10pm – Honne

2:55pm – Israel Nash

3:30pm – Gallant

4:30pm – Andra Day

6:30pm – The Naked and Famous

7:30pm – Andrew Bird

9:00pm – Two Door Cinema Club

Channel 3

2:00pm – Sal’s World Pre-Show

2:55pm – Corbu

3:30pm – Lewis Del Mar

4:30pm – Caveman

6:30pm – DJ Mustard

8:30pm – M83

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2



Channel 1

2:00pm – Sal’s World Pre-Show

2:10pm – Brett Dennen

3:00pm – Wild Belle

4:05pm – Local Natives

5:10pm – Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

7:15pm – Miike Snow

8:20pm – Mumford & Sons

Channel 2

2:00pm – Sal’s World Pre-Show

2:10pm – Shane Smith & The Saints

3:00pm – Lizzo

3:45pm – Wild Child

4:45pm – Margo Price

5:45pm – St. Paul and the Broken Bones

7:00pm – Young the Giant

8:30pm – LCD Soundsystem

Channel 3

2:00pm – Sal’s World Pre-Show

2:10pm – VHS Collection

3:00pm – Domo Genesis

4:00pm – The Shelters

5:45pm – Chronixx & Zincfence Redemption