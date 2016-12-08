Watch Leon Bridges, Sam Lao and Sudie Get Down in Exploredinary's DOMA Ceremony Recap

After Saturday's Dallas Observer Music Awards showcase brought out hordes of well-heeled music lovers to Deep Ellum for memorable performances by 88 Killa, Mothership, Field Guide, Cygnus, Sealion and more than 40 other Dallas favorites, the awards ceremony at the Bomb Factory Tuesday decided which acts had made the strongest impressions on our memories this year.

The designer/photographer team of Daniel Driensky and Sarah Reyes, otherwise known as Exploredinary, perfectly captured Tuesday's proceedings in their video recap of the event, set to the tune of Best Song winner, "Pineapple" by Sam Lao. The video, released on their Facebook earlier today, documents the awards presentations; performances by Charley Crockett, Dezi 5, Sam Lao, Sudie, the Texas Gentlemen, Loafers and Kirk Thurmond & the Millennials; and then follows the crowd across the street to the impromptu after-party at RBC.

The ceremony, emceed by former Dallas Observer music editor and continuing music contributor Jeff Gage, aimed to bring the music community together less than a month after a difficult election with a "Unity through Music" theme that had nominees performing songs that promote peace or were written in response to political strife, such as "Revolution" by the Beatles and "What's Going On" by Marvin Gaye. At the end of the evening, all of the performers joined together on stage for a surprise finale of The Rolling Stones' "You Can't Always Get What You Want."

Later on at RBC, winners and nominees including Leon Bridges, Dezi 5, Sudie and Sam Lao hit the dance floor with attendees and got down to DJ sets by John Stewart and Blue, the Misfit, winners of Best DJ Night for their event All/Everything, and Teen Slut, who was nominated for Best Electronic Act.

To see more of Exploredinary's work, visit their Facebook. To see the complete list of DOMA winners, click here.

