Watch Saffy Herndon Roast Backpage.com and the Dallas Observer Music Awards

Saffy Herndon in a previously unreleased video she recorded for the 2015 Dallas Observer Music Awards. Steve Herndon

2015 was a simpler time. The Dallas Observer Music Awards was turning 27 and celebrating the occasion with a quaint party whose theme was devoted to dead musicians, and a 10-year-old comedian from Dallas was going viral for jokes about dead musicians.

But for a little bad luck, those two things should have crossed paths. You see, when the DOMA ceremony took place last December at The Bomb Factory, local personalities — including DJ Spinderella and baseball Hall of Famer Eric Nadel — helped present the awards. Saffy Herndon, the then-10-year-old comedian, was also invited, but she had a prior commitment.

Instead, Herndon offered to record a video appearance to be played during the ceremony — except even those plans were thwarted. A last-minute technical issue meant the video was never played, and for the better part of the past year it was never seen by the public.

Then last month came the news that Herndon had been signed to a reality TV show deal with A&E, to be executive produced by comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. That got us thinking: Whatever happened to that video? Conveniently enough, that news just happens to coincide with the roll out of this year's DOMAs. (Tickets for this year's showcase, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, go on sale at 10 a.m. today.)

Revisiting the video, Herndon — whose routine has included jokes about Kurt Cobain's suicide — riffed on the ceremony's "27 Club" theme, which paid tribute to musicians like Cobain and Jimi Hendrix who died at age 27. She also made a dig at Backpage.com, which until four years ago was owned by the same company that owned Observer, and whose CEO was arrested last week in Houston. So, uh, all the more timely to revisit the video, yes?

As for this year's DOMA ceremony theme and location, check back here next week for more news. In the meantime, don't forget to purchase your showcase tickets at microapp.dallasobserver.com/doma/2016 and vote for this year's nominees at 2016musicawardspoll.dallasobserver.com.