menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Resurgent Ween Are Coming to Dallas for Halloween

Monday, May 1, 2017 at 3:12 p.m.
By Joe Pappalardo
Ween playing in Canada.
Ween playing in Canada.
Wkicommons
A A

On the heels of a comeback in 2016, Ween announced they are visiting Dallas for a Halloween show at the Bomb Factory.

Last year, the band reformed for a few shows and a festival, ending a four-year concert hiatus and supporting their first live album since 2008. They've not done a Halloween show in five years.

Ween may have, to quote the band's media material, "a cult-like following," but that might underestimate their popularity. It's a big cult and one that dominated several decades of indie jam rock.They followed six self-released cassettes in the 1980s with 11 studio albums and 6 live albums over the next two decades.

Ween's ability to tap into varied styles have increased their shelf life. On their records they move from rock to punk to psychedelic to country to alternative, while hitting all points in between.

Tickets, $55-$129.50, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 5, at thebombfactory.com. Expect a sell-out.

Joe Pappalardo
Joe Pappalardo is editor in chief of the Dallas Observer.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >