Resurgent Ween Are Coming to Dallas for Halloween
Ween playing in Canada.
On the heels of a comeback in 2016, Ween announced they are visiting Dallas for a Halloween show at the Bomb Factory.
Last year, the band reformed for a few shows and a festival, ending a four-year concert hiatus and supporting their first live album since 2008. They've not done a Halloween show in five years.
Ween may have, to quote the band's media material, "a cult-like following," but that might underestimate their popularity. It's a big cult and one that dominated several decades of indie jam rock.They followed six self-released cassettes in the 1980s with 11 studio albums and 6 live albums over the next two decades.
Ween's ability to tap into varied styles have increased their shelf life. On their records they move from rock to punk to psychedelic to country to alternative, while hitting all points in between.
Tickets, $55-$129.50, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 5, at thebombfactory.com. Expect a sell-out.
