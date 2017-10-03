Tickets Are Now On Sale for the 2017 Dallas Observer Music Awards Showcase

Sudie performed at the Dallas Observer Music Awards showcase in 2016. Mike Brooks

It's officially training season. Presale for tickets to the 2017 Dallas Observer Music Awards showcase began at 10 a.m. here, and that means it's time to start stretching.

We all need to be in fighting shape so that come Dec. 2, we can keep up a steady pace as we race around Deep Ellum to catch all the DOMAs showcase performances.

But first things first: tickets. With the presale code LOCALMUSIC, general admission tickets are just $10, or go all out and get a VIP pass for $34.

A general admission ticket grants you access to shows at all of this years's venues: Trees, Green Room, Three Links, Off the Record, Club Dada, Reno's Chop Shop, The Door and Prophet Bar.

Fifty acts are already confirmed, including Francine Thirteen, Vandoliers, Cure for Paranoia, Sudie, Garrett Owen and T.Y.E.

Buy a VIP ticket, and in addition to the chance to see all those rad shows, you'll also get three drink tickets at a private bar upstairs in Trees, where you can use cash when you've spent them; catered snacks; a DOMAs T-shirt; and access to private restrooms. Buy four VIP tickets and you'll get a parking pass.

The first 250 people to buy either a general admission or VIP ticket will receive a collector's edition Dallas Observer Music Awards poster.

To stay up to date on the showcase lineup and schedule as they evolve, visit the DOMAs website at dallasobservermusicawards.com. Guests must be 21 or older to attend the showcase.

