Bravo Offers a Solution to All Those Times There's a Cover But You Have No Cash

If you have purchased tickets to a show in Dallas lately, you may have noticed a new payment option: Bravo. Some local venues, such as Three Links, are partnering with the service online.

Bravo allows users to pay for goods and services without sharing personal information and without any fees. It comes in handy when you don't have cash but need to tip your bartender, valet attendant, tour guide, stylist or barber, or even pay cover at a music venue.

Husband and wife duo Maria del Carmen Luna and Hector Rodriguez-Luna co-founded Bravo. Maria serves as chief executive officer, and Hector is chief operating officer.