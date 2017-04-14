Three Alternative Ways to Get Your Morrissey Fix This Spring If Saturday's Show Is Canceled

Morrissey canceled his San Antonio date Wednesday night. His April 15 show in Dallas is still on ... for now. Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock

As of this writing, Stephen Patrick Morrissey is still scheduled to perform at the Majestic on Saturday. But, as fans of the former Smiths frontman know, any appearance these days comes with the expectation that he will cancel the show. It’s like Moz is Lucy van Pelt holding the football in front of an audience of Charlie Browns.

Morrissey played the Majestic back in 2014, where he was warmly received and the show went off without a hitch. But a show planned for McFarlin Auditorium late last year was canceled, only to be rescheduled and canceled again. A few nights ago in Tucson, Morrissey played six songs and walked off stage. No refunds were given. On Wednesday, his San Antonio show canceled as well.

But luckily, Morrissey fans in North Texas have put together something of a contingency plan in case the Dallas show suffers the same fate. And even if the show at the Majestic does happen, ardent Morrissey fans may still want to take advantage of the following three events.

Movement Britpop Club

Lee Harvey’s

1807 Gould St.

9 p.m. Friday, April 14

$5

To celebrate three years its DJ night, Movement Britpop Club will throw a special party on Friday, April 14. Founder Joel “DJ El Macho” Buchanan will be joined by Cameron “DJ Culturegang” Brand and Brad “DJ Dead Wax” Sigler to spin classics representative of Manchester, England’s past and present. (Manchester is Morrissey's birthplace.) The event will also feature sets from local bands Day and Writing for Radio, as well as giveaways of LPs and DVDs.

Panic

Hat Tricks

101 E. Corporate Drive, Lewisville

9 p.m. Saturday, April 29

$7.50

Even though Panic frontman Josh Venable lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that has not stopped his tribute band from frequently playing the DFW area. Panic plays all the expected singles and deep cuts from the Smiths’ and Morrissey’s solo catalog, but the five-piece have yet to cancel a show or put on a lackluster performance. Venable is a huge Morrissey fan and plays the character quite well. He’s even OK with people coming up on stage and giving him a hug. At this Hat Tricks show they'll be joined by another great tribute act, Le Cure.

Cinco de Morrissey

Single Wide

2110 Greenville Ave.

10 p.m. Friday, May 5

Free

Morrissey has a big Mexican fanbase, and DJs Gabe Mendoza, Scott Ramirez and Jonathan Graham have decided to honor that fact by playing tunes by the Smiths and Morrissey on Cinco de Mayo. If you’ve been to Mendoza’s regular DJ night, Away from the Numbers, you know to expect a welcoming and enjoyable party that's heavy on the hits.

