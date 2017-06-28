St. Vincent Announces World Tour, but Her Hometown, Dallas, Didn't Make the Cut

EXPAND Nedda Afsaris

Last week, St. Vincent announced a new worldwide tour devoid of a show date in Dallas, her hometown. The 23-date tour kicks off Aug. 19 in Tokyo and ends Dec. 2 in Brooklyn. Presale tickets for the eight international dates opened today, and tickets for all dates go on sale to the general public Friday, June 30.

A rep from Shore Fire Media, which is handling press for the tour, couldn’t immediately explain the Dallas omission.

The U.S. dates start in Detroit and end in Brooklyn, with St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark, milling around the Midwest and Northeast. She’s not traveling farther west than Missouri or farther south than Tennessee.

It’s a bit disappointing for hardcore St. Vincent fans who haven’t had a chance to see her play locally since May 2015. That show was a special collaboration with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra to kick off the SOLUNA festival, which combines art, music and performance.

It’s been two years since she was on an official tour, promoting her critically acclaimed, self-titled album released in February 2014.

A promo video for “Fear the Future” features St. Vincent behind a lectern filled with hot pink microphones at a mock press junket. She opens her mouth to speak and nothing comes out except bouts of coughing. Pitchfork reports that her new album is due out later this year, after it was originally scheduled to drop sometime this spring.

In an interview, St. Vincent said: “I’ve been able to step back and reflect and not just be in the tour, record, tour, record cycle that I’ve been in for about 10 years. I think it’ll be the deepest, boldest work I’ve ever done.” Politics is clearly on her mind.

"I feel the playing field is really open for creative people to do whatever you want, and that risk will be rewarded — especially now that we have such high stakes from a political and geopolitical standpoint," she said. "The personal is political, and therefore the political can’t help but influence the art. And only music that has something pretty real to say is gonna cut the mustard.”

The full press release with tour dates can be found here.

