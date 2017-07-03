Dallas Kidnapping Case Ends in Tragedy as Police Find Bodies of Lancaster Teen, Man

Shavon Randle City of Lancaster

Early Sunday morning, Eric Jackson, special agent for the Dallas FBI field office, announced that Shavon Randle, the 13-year-old Lancaster teenager missing since Wednesday, was found dead inside an Oak Cliff home along with a then-unidentified man.

"We didn’t have the positive result we were looking for, but being able to let Shavon’s family know that we’ve located her was our goal," Jackson said. "We’re going to continue our investigation, and anyone we find that were involved in this heinous crime against Shavon, we will bring you to justice and we will hold you accountable."

Lancaster police issued an Amber Alert for Randle late Thursday evening after her family called and reported her missing. According to Lancaster police, Randle's family had received a call from her kidnappers.

"They confirmed that they knew who the victim was and they said, 'Well, we have her,'" Lancaster detective Joseph Brickett said, according to KXAS-TV (Channel 5). "Then they called back later on the victim's cellphone and said, 'If you call law enforcement, then we'll harm her.'"

As the search for Randle intensified Thursday, Lancaster police and the FBI asked for helped locating four persons of interest in the teen's disappearance — Devontae Owens, 24; Laporshya Polley, 25; Darius Fields, 26; and Michael Titus, 19. Police arrested Owens and another man, Laquon Wilkerson, 30, on Saturday.

Irving police arrested Polley and Fields on weapons and marijuana charges Thursday at a Best Western on U.S. Route 183, according to Irving city jail records. They remained in custody at the jail as of Sunday night.

According to information released Sunday night by the city of Lancaster, Titus is dead and has been identified as the man found in the house on Kiest Boulevard with Randle. Angel Titus, Michael Titus' mother, told reporters Sunday that her son couldn't have played a role in the kidnapping.

"My child is not responsible for this. If he was responsible for this, he would not be dead," Angel Titus said, according to KTVT-TV (Channel 11).

Lancaster police aren't saying much else about what they found Sunday.

"The investigation into Shavon's death is ongoing. Investigators are working to determine what happened and why the bodies were recovered at the same location. No additional information will be released at this time," the department said through the city of Lancaster's website.

