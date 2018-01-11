Dallas County Now Up to 23 Flu-Related Deaths This Season

Five more Dallas County people have died from flu-related illness, bringing the total to 23 dead in one of the area's worst flu seasons in decades, Dallas County Health and Human Services said Wednesday. Each of the victims, who ranged from 38 to 94 years old, had an underlying high-risk health condition that made him or her vulnerable to the flu, according to the county.

Wednesday's announcement came after seven people died from the flu Tuesday, according to the county. Health officials are urging anyone with any sign of flu symptoms to stay home so they don't put others at risk.