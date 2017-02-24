60-Year-Old Dallas Woman Arrested for Southern Suburb Robbery Spree

EXPAND Katie Jones and her Acura Cedar Police

Katie Jones, according to Cedar Hill police, didn't get to enjoy the proceeds of her Wednesday robbery for long. On Wednesday morning, police say, the 60-year-old Dallas resident hit the Chase bank just off State Highway 67 in the southwest Dallas County suburb, demanding cash and driving away with an undetermined amount in a black car.

Later that afternoon, police came knocking at Jones Duncanville Road apartment, but not because of the Chase job. Cedar Hill PD did indeed have an arrest warrant for Jones, but it was for another alleged armed robbery, this one on Sunday at a Metro PCS on Uptown Boulevard. In that robbery, police say, Jones got away with money and merchandise from the discount phone provider. While police were on the scene arresting Jones, they got an additional search warrant, and found evidence connecting the senior citizen to the chase job.

That's not all. Cops also found evidence tying Jones to yet another robbery in Duncanville, and the black Acura in which she was allegedly seen absconding in Cedar Hill.

If convicted, Jones will defy the typical profile of American bank robbers. According to the most recently available statistics from the FBI, the overwhelming majority of bank robbers are men. Black women, according to the bureau, only commit about three percent of bank robberies in the U.S.

Jones who is currently in DeSoto City Jail is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. Her bail is set at $225,000.

