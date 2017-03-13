9 Dallas Potholes That Make Us (And Our Cars) Want to Die

Every time a vehicle passes over a pothole, as we feel ourselves bounce in our seats in slow motion, we die a little. And then we cuss the city of

Dallas, the mayor, construction workers, God, etc., saying that we don't deserve this kind of hell. Potholes seem to be everywhere in Dallas. Here are nine that caught our attention. We only wish this list is comprehensive; email us photos of the ones we've missed and we'll include them in future pothole roundups.

1) The Grand Canyon near Matilda and Llano

Is this even a pothole or just Satan's way to screwing up your life forever? The worst part is this isn't even all of it, just a representative stretch. Matilda is just filled with these kinds of monsters.

2) Intersection Of Doome at Wycliffe and Oak Lawn

Even Highland Park can't escape the nightmare. At the intersection of Wycliffe and Oak Lawn, there is a pothole that has the potential to ruin drivers' lives no matter which way they are coming from.

3) Welcome to Dallas, Behold the Craters of Mockingbird

Mockingbird off 35 and leading to Love Field is straight disaster. It's like Rainbow Road level on Mario Kart, but the roads aren't cheerful and rainbow-esque. They are uneven and sad. This one in particular in front of Love Field isn't special, but there is something nice about the first road you drive on once entering Dallas rightfully depressing your expectations.

4) A meteor crater near the Green Papaya

Across from Green Papaya on Oak Lawn is a pothole so deep and so utterly amazing in its own right, it deserves an award. What is this? How does this happen? How many people have fallen into the hole and were never seen again?





Not quite a pothole, but these kinds of cracks in the road are fun because one twist of your steering wheel and you are off the road and into another county. This is across from Reverchon Park Recreation Center on Maple Avenue and it's one 18-wheeler driving on it away from being a full-blown pothole, just like a caterpillar finding its way into a beautiful butterfly.



This one is especially beautiful because water has filled the area, making it a nice place to drink from, or for birds to bathe in, or maybe you would like to take a nice break and wash your feet.

7) Stay in Your Lane or Die

Once again, not to be dramatic, but if you inch away from your designated bike lane and veer into McMillan Street near Ridgedale, you might die if you hit this crack in the street that can pretty much be classified as a pothole.

8) The Greenville Plate Boundary

Greenville Ave is creased with enough long, winding potholes that it seems like tectonic plates are in motion here.

9) Curb Your Appeal

There is a beautiful home for sale near McMillan and Miller. The only problem is there is a giant horrible mess near its driveway. The home is nice but the street, like so many in Dallas, is a fixer-upper.

