A Kidnapping Ends in Dallas, A Pastor Comes Under Fire And Rick Perry Meets The Naked Cowboy: The News Week In Review
|
Joe Pappalardo
Rick Perry Makes Time for the Naked Cowboy, But Not the Media, During Trump Tower Visit
The former governor met the Times Square icon during a visit to Trump tower to visit the president-elect.
Woman Who Faked Pregnancy Killed Mother, Brought Infant to Dallas, Police Say
Police reveal the motive behind a murder-kidnapping that ended in Dallas this week.
Police Seeking Man Who Keeps Exposing Himself to Children Near Dallas Schools
Police put the public on alert for a man who exposes himself to school children and, recently, groped one.
Dallas Activist Dominique Alexander and First Baptist Church Pastor Robert Jeffress Trade Barbs
A spotlight-seeking activist squares off against a well-connected mega-church pastor.
Weekly Schutze
First she walked by the man and looked carefully at the dog to make sure it was Wiley. Assured that it was, she confronted him. “I probably didn’t do the smartest thing. I just walked up to him and said, ‘That dog’s stolen. You need to give it back.’ He was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ I said, ‘You took that dog last night at Trader Joe’s. Give me the leash.’ “I tried to reach for it. He got pretty angry. I grabbed the leash, and he jerked it out of my hands.” At that point, it was game-on for Sanderford, who admits that she does not like to lose arguments. “I’m really bad about that,” she says, laughing. “Totally. It comes from being right.”
—Jim Schutze, from "Stop, Thief! Citizens Give Chase, and a Loyal Dog Comes Home in the End."
In Case You Missed It
