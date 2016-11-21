Abducted Kansas Infant Found in Dallas After Mother's Murder

Sophia Gonzalez, after Dallas police located her. Wichita Police

Thursday, an intruder kidnapped six-day-old Sophia Gonzalez and killed her mother, Laura Abarca, in Wichita, Kansas. Early Saturday morning, a Dallas Police SWAT unit found Gonzalez and made two arrests at a Dallas home.

Abarca's boyfriend found her body after getting home from work just before 4 p.m. Thursday and immediately informed police about the shooting and Gonzalez' abduction, Wichita police said.

According to DPD, the FBI asked the department's Child Exploitation Unit to help in the investigation into Gonzalez' disappearance based on a tip from the Wichita Police Department.

"Baby Sophia is currently in protective custody and is doing well," Ramsey said. "Family has been notified and we are working to reunite them as soon as possible. ... We can't forget that this is the best possible outcome to a very sad case."

Investigators from Wichita are currently in Dallas questioning the two people arrested Saturday morning, Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said at a Saturday press conference. Ramsey declined to disclose the identities of those arrested, citing an ongoing investigation, but did say that they knew Abarca.

Dallas police say the infant was unharmed but they took her to Children's Medical Center as a precaution.

