Actor Judge Reinhold, Arrested at Love Field, Says "Thanks for the Exposure Guys"
|
Judge Reinhold, smiling all the way to jail.
WFAA via Twitter
Actor Judge Reinhold threw a major fit at Love Field Thursday. Dallas police arrested Reinhold, best known for his parts in Beverly Hills Cop, Fast Times at Ridgemont High and, a little more recently, Arrested Development, Thursday afternoon at Love Field after the actor took issue with being screened by the Transportation Security Administration.
At about 1:15 p.m., the Dallas Police Department says, TSA screeners alerted police officers at the city-owned airport that a man was causing a disturbance by refusing to submit to screening at "the appropriate checkpoint area." Officers came to the check and Reinhold, 59, still refused to go through screening, DPD says, so they arrested the Gremlins star.
Police took Reinhold to Dallas County Jail where he was booked for disorderly conduct, a Class C Misdemeanor. WFAA documented Reinhold's perp-walk at Lew Sterrett.
Actor Judge Reinhold, arrested this afternoon at Dallas Love Field for disorderly conduct. STORY: https://t.co/sUcG19aw4t pic.twitter.com/udVkRyAMQa— WFAA-TV (@wfaachannel8) December 8, 2016
"Thanks for the exposure guys. I appreciate it. Glad you're here," Reinhold tells the camera man.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Dallas, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers
TicketsFri., Dec. 9, 7:30pm
-
Stockyards Championship Rodeo
TicketsFri., Dec. 9, 8:00pm
-
Dallas Sidekicks vs. ST Louis Ambush
TicketsSat., Dec. 10, 7:00pm
-
Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets
TicketsMon., Dec. 12, 7:30pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!