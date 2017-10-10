Amy Ero Is Leaving the Observer, but She’s Not Going Away

Amy Ero, the Observer's departing advertising director. Courtesy of Amy Ero

Amy Ero, the Dallas Observer's advertising director, is leaving us for a gig as managing director of a Dallas-based design and consulting agency. It's not so much a "goodbye" as a "see you around" — she'll continue to collaborate with the Observer at her new job developing digital marketing for restaurants. Still, she won't be in the office anymore, and we'll miss her sunny smile, sense of humor, bawdy language, strident feminism, and willingness to spring for staff pizza and mix pitchers of some of the best Moscow mules ever.

Plus, she's really good at her job.

Amy came to the Observer in 2006, after working four years at our sister paper, the Houston Press. As soon as her mosquito bites healed and she dried out from years of exposure to tropical humidity, she hit the ground running, rising from ad director to associate publisher of the Observer. Then she left us for three years to run her own marketing and event firm, returning in 2013 as digital advertising director before becoming advertising director in 2014.

So she knows a lot about digital advertising, which is good, as you'll see in the attached press release, but she's not going to be around the office anymore, which is sad.

On the plus side, she told us her secret to making a good Moscow mule: Add a dash of bitters. We'll be doing that in her honor.