Rawlings, on Santa Fe Shooting: 'Spare Us Your Thoughts and Prayers'

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings was in Houston Friday morning when, about 40 miles away in Santa Fe, another person with a gun opened fire on another school, killing at least 10 as of Friday afternoon.

Rawlings said in a tweet Friday that officials should spare Texans their thoughts and prayers and get to work on "substantive action" to control mass shootings. It’s the usual post-mass-shooting politics — on the left, calls for action, and on the right, calls to turn to God and arm more people.

“History will not look kindly upon those elected officials who failed to act in the face of repeated mass murders of our children,” Rawlings tweeted. “Spare us your thoughts and prayers and do your job.”