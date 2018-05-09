All Dallas Cops to Wear Body Cameras by 2019, Chief Says

Next year, a little less than four years after the Dallas Police Department began issuing body cameras to its officers, all officers in the department will sport the devices as part of their uniforms, Chief U. Renee Hall said Tuesday.

"We know that body cameras are a must. Right now, we have approximately 50 percent of the officers that are on patrol outfitted with body cameras," Hall said. "Our goal, working with Axon [the company that provides DPD's cameras] is to outfit the rest of patrol. ... We're trying to get that done in the next six to nine months to make sure that every officer is outfitted, not only for their safety but because this builds trust in our community."

During a meeting of Safer Dallas Better Dallas, a nonprofit support organization for DPD, Hall said improving the department's technology, including body cameras, is one of the keys to its recruiting efforts. When Hall joined DPD nine months ago, she inherited a department facing its lowest staffing levels in more than a decade. Earlier this year, she announced a recruiting effort intended, at the very least, to stabilize the number of officers in the city.