Amy Wilburn, the Dallas Cop Who Shot Kelvion Walker, Pleads Guilty to Illegally Firing a Gun

A screen grab from dash camera footage shows Senior Cpl. Amy Wilburn run up to a car, unholster her weapon and shoot Kelvion Walker once in the stomach. He was unarmed and still had on his seatbelt.

Four and a half years after she shot unarmed teen Kelvion Walker in the stomach, former Dallas police Senior Corp. Amy Wilburn pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of illegally discharging a firearm.

She’ll serve 18 months probation after entering a guilty plea to the lesser of two charges — the other was felony aggravated assault — stemming from the shooting. Geoff Henley, Walker’s attorney, says the result from Tuesday will bolster Walker's pending civil suit against Wilburn.

“But we absolutely believe that she has more punishment coming,” he says.