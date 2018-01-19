Trump-Nominated Plano Religious Hardliner One Step Away from North Texas Federal Bench

Of the excuses typically asserted by establishment conservatives for their continued support of President Donald Trump, perhaps the most common is that the president is doing a good job with judicial appointments. Whether it's the nomination of archconservative Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court or his selection of former Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Don Willett to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, National Review readers across the country have praised Trump's judicial nominees at every opportunity.

On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee signed off on another Trump appointee who should make them proud — Matthew Kacsmaryk, the deputy general counsel of Plano's First Liberty Institute, a law firm that specializes in representing religious groups that believe they are being discriminated against.

Pending a vote from the full Senate, Kacsmaryk, a graduate of Abilene Christian University and the University of Texas Law School, will get a seat on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, the district that oversees federal matters in Dallas and much of North Texas. Unlike many nominees to the federal bench, Kacsmaryk has a lengthy record on hot-button political topics. Thanks to his work at First Liberty and his opinion writing, the senators who approved him in a party-line vote knew what they were getting. Kacsmaryk opposes same-sex marriage, believes Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided and doesn't believe that the federal government should guarantee legally available birth control to all Americans.