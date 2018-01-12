Arlington Denies Permit to Controversial, Abbott-Led Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

Barring a last-minute appeal, the Arlington Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade that's stirred controversy for choosing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as its honorary grand marshal will not happen. The organizers of the parade failed to follow the steps necessary to get an event permit for the parade, the city of Arlington said Thursday night.

"As accommodating as we've been throughout the process, we've just not been able to get the organizers to meet the [city's] requirements to host this special event," Arlington City Manager Trey Yelverton told the Arlington NAACP last night. "At the end of the day for the city, it's not about content; it's about process."

Yelverton said the parade's organizers hadn't paid the fees necessary to cover the city resources, including police officers needed to provide security. "Our special events ordinance stipulates all those requirements so that the taxpayers aren't the ones providing the event, so that it's the special event themselves that are covering those costs," Yelverton said.