Former Balch Springs Police Officer Who Killed Jordan Edwards Indicted on Unrelated Assault Charges

Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 2:08 p.m.
By Stephen Young
Roy Oliver
Roy Oliver
Parker County
A A

A Dallas County grand jury indicted former Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver on Thursday on two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

The new charges for Oliver, the fired officer who shot and killed Jordan Edwards earlier this year, are not related to the events that led to the 15-year-old's death. Oliver, 37, was arrested May 5 for Edwards' April 29 murder.

The new assault charges stem from an April 16 Oak Cliff traffic accident during which Oliver allegedly pulled a gun on a woman and her 13-year-old sister after she rear-ended his truck on Cockrell Hill Road near Kiest Boulevard.

Dallas police responded to the incident but did not arrest Oliver, who was off duty and out of uniform during the accident. Monique Arredondo, the woman who rear-ended Oliver, told KTVT-TV (Channel 11) this week that she believed Oliver was going to kill her.

“I just see a guy coming up to me and I’m like, I’m about to die,” Arredondo said. “He already had the gun out. So when he came up, he … pointed it at me and asked for my information.”

Almost two weeks later, Oliver fired a rifle at a car full of teenagers leaving a party in Balch Springs. Oliver's shot hit and killed Edwards, a popular football player at Mesquite High School. Initially, Balch Springs police reported that the car was backing towards Oliver when he shot at it. In the days that followed, police confirmed that Oliver shot at the car as it was driving away. Police Chief Jonathan Haber fired Oliver on May 2.

A grand jury has yet to hear the murder charges against Oliver, who is free on $300,000 bail.

Stephen Young
Stephen Young has written about Dallas news for the Observer since 2014. He's a Dallas native and a graduate of the University of North Texas.

