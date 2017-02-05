‘Bandit Signs,’ Executive Orders and Trans Boy Scouts: Dallas Observer's News Week in Review

EXPAND News in the mirror is closer than it appears. Joe Pappalardo

We know you’re busy, so here’s a roundup of new from the week, courtesy of the Dallas Observer.

After Two Years Away, Dwaine Caraway Is Coming Back for His City Council Seat

Dwaine Caraway announced at Dallas City Hall on Wednesday afternoon that, after a two-year hiatus, he is coming back for the District 4 city council seat he held from 2007-2015.

Internet Sleuths Muddy Waters and Wreck Lives in Missy Bevers’ Murder Investigation

In efforts to help police — or snag the $50,000 reward money — amateur internet investigators following Missy Bevers’ case have gone so far as running background checks, trolling social media sites of friends and family and approaching people who knew Missy Bevers for information.

What DFW Detention Looked Like For This Syrian Family

The Syrian parents of SMU student Osama Al Olabi and his brother Tarek were two of the 50 detained at DFW International last weekend. They gave the Observer a firsthand account of the day-plus they spent on both sides of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) detention.

Irving-Based Boy Scouts Will Admit Trans Boys, Continuing a Path Paved By Rex Tillerson

Four years ago, as the BSA moved toward allowing gay scouts to participate for the first time, then president of the organization Rex Tillerson was instrumental in pushing the scouts forward toward acceptance. Tillerson is now the Secretary of State in the Trump administration.

Dallas’ Most Wanted: Witnesses to Step Forward and Help Homicide Detectives Catch Killers

Over the course of 2016, DPD made arrests in 84 of the 172 murders committed in the city — a clearance of about 49 percent, well below the department’s 55 percent three-year average. To boost those numbers, homicide detectives are heading into neighborhoods for meetings to prompt witnesses to cooperate.

Weekly Schutze

These new young minority movers and shakers tend to be better educated, more traveled and more sophisticated than their elders. But they are living in the city, as opposed to living in the city’s affluent suburbs where many of them could afford to be, because they are dedicated to the cause of poor minority neighborhoods. If I had to come up with a one-sentence summary of the ones in that group whom I have met, I would say they are a little tired of hearing the old guard’s war stories and are very impatient for more substantive change.



— Jim Schutze, from “With or Without Price Trial, Minority Leadership in City Is Changing”

Horse ’ s Mouth

First Day, First Tweet

Dallas’ new city manager started this week, and noted the occasion on his new Twitter account. This quiet style would seem to fit from what he told the Dallas Observer in a one-on-one interview before he started.

Day 1 as Dallas City Manager. New Job, New Bosses, New Community, New Opportunities, New Challenges. #NewFeelsGood — T.C. Broadnax (@DallasCityMgr) February 2, 2017

“Bandit Sign” Crackdown

This effort aims at a different kind of street crime.

Code Compliance cracking down on bandit signs. Those little ad signs on the side of the roads? They're illegal. #realtrashtalk pic.twitter.com/IBRVr4MniI — Emily Black PIO (@EmilyPIODallas) February 3, 2017

Parting Shot