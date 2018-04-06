Education Secretary Betsy Devos Tap Dances Around Dallas Teens' Calls for School Safety, Gun Control

Thursday afternoon's conversation, like a lot of things involving Betsy DeVos, teetered among the surreal, the confusing and the merely frustrating.

The secretary of education and private school choice advocate was in the midst of a hostile crowd but did her best to seem engaged without out actually engaging. DeVos nodded her head when the student activists participating in the forum, organized by the privately funded school safety group Urban Specialists, described facing potential gun violence in their classrooms. But she didn't concede anything tangible that she might be willing to do to help. It was theater of the type enjoyed by DeVos' boss. She heard the students, but it's doubtful she listened to them.

"We shouldn't have to wait for another tragedy for this conversation to start," Waed Alhayek, a University of Texas at Arlington senior who helped organize Dallas' March for Our Lives in March, told DeVos. "The time is now. I think it's important that we talk about commonsense gun reform. It's nothing crazy. We're asking for universal background checks, closing the loopholes for people buying at gun shows or buying from independent sellers, and things like a ban on bump stocks and high-capacity magazines."