'Blood and Soil,' Once Nazi Rhetoric, Pops Up in Arlington

“Keep America American,” says the bold-face red font on the flyers dropped in an Arlington neighborhood this week. Some were also found in San Antonio late last month. Police in Arlington do not know who distributed the flyers — which call immigrants criminals and encourage people to report them to authorities — but a webpage on the bottom points to the Texas-based Patriot Front, a white nationalist group with efforts led by a 19-year-old white man.

The name of the webpage, bloodandsoil.org, recalls the earliest days of the Nazi Party. Adolf Hitler and his supporters used "blood and soil" to glorify the idea that Germany belonged to people whose descendants toiled in the land. Scholars today say it was meant to link the notion of an Aryan race to rural worker-types.

Patriot Front’s manifesto appears on the bloodandsoil.org homepage. At roughly 3,100 words, the pronouncement declares that true Americans are solely descendants of European settlers. African Americans and Jews need not apply. Ditto for Native Americans. The "pan European" diaspora conquered them.