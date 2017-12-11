 


The eSports teams OpTic Gaming and Splyce Gaming resumed their match after a second bomb threat evacuation at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Sunday.EXPAND
The eSports teams OpTic Gaming and Splyce Gaming resumed their match after a second bomb threat evacuation at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Sunday.
Danny Gallagher

Bomb Hoaxes Disrupt Call of Duty Tournament at Convention Center

Danny Gallagher | December 11, 2017 | 4:00am
AA

Competitors and attendees of the Call of Duty World League tournament evacuated Dallas' Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center twice this weekend after anonymous bomb threats.

Dallas police confirmed that they received a second bomb threat against the convention center Sunday afternoon, prompting another evacuation of the building and a second interruption to the eSports tournament this weekend.

Police officials said in a statement that 911 dispatchers received the second threatening call at 2:58 p.m. Sunday. Officers decided to make the second evacuation "out of an abundance of caution." Police have not determined if the latest bomb threat was related to the hoax threat made to dispatchers Friday afternoon.

Security started evacuating attendees during the final match of the Call of Duty World League tournament between the Dallas-based OpTic Gaming team and Splyce Gaming of Rochester, New York.

"All of the lights came on and everyone just stood up," says Aaron Malone of Fort Worth, who attended the tournament as a spectator. "Then security came in and said we had to evacuate."

The second evacuation did not last as long as Friday's, which prompted event officials to postpone the tournament until Saturday morning. Attendees said they were able to re-enter the convention center building just over an hour later.

Attendees also said security officials beefed up their check-in procedures on attendees who entered the convention hall. The Dallas Police Department statement said security officials put more "proactive security measures in place to ensure the safety and security of everyone at the convention center until the conclusion of all scheduled events this weekend."

"Usually, they would just check your bag," said Gregory Kenyon, a member of the Lethal Army team from Columbia, South Carolina. "Now after the bomb threats, they're doing a more thorough check."

Security officials at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center conduct bag checks and run handheld metal detectors for guests of the Call of Duty World League tournament.EXPAND
Security officials at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center conduct bag checks and run handheld metal detectors for guests of the Call of Duty World League tournament.
Danny Gallagher
 
