Welterweight Champ Errol Spence Jr. Is a Light in Dallas' Sports Darkness

Dallas' biggest sports story of 2018 isn't going to be the Cowboys. Jerry Jones isn't going to fire Jason Garrett, so his team won't escape mediocrity. It's not going to be the Mavs, who are still a couple of years away from competing in the NBA's loaded Western Conference, or the Rangers, who are in the early stages of a rebuild. The Stars are probably a playoff team, but they're too shaky defensively to make a deep run. Jordan Spieth is primed for another great year, but he's a victim of his consistency. It wouldn't be anything new.

The biggest sports story in Dallas in 2018 is going to be welterweight champion of the world Errol Spence Jr. — if the city's smart enough to pay attention.

During a workout in northwest Dallas on Tuesday afternoon, Spence, who fought just once in 2017, said he hopes to fight three times in 2018, starting with the first defense of his International Boxing Federation world title on Jan. 20 against former champ Lamont Peterson. The fight against Peterson, which will air on Showtime a week from Saturday, is a stepping stone, albeit a potentially slippery one, to two huge fights later this year. Spence's trainer, Derrick James, said he isn't having any issues focusing on the fight at hand over what could happen during the rest of the year.