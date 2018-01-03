What It Will Take for Bike Share to Be Profitable in Dallas

For now, as bike sharing in Dallas rolls toward the end of its unregulated Wild West phase, the game for the five companies in business in the city has been pretty simple. They've put as many of their bikes on the streets as they can, mostly thanks to a stream of Silicon Valley or Chinese venture capital, and promoted their brands through friendly interviews given to local media and with vibrantly colored bikes and promises of $1 rides. To survive long-term in a city that's shown no willingness to invest in or contribute to bike sharing, however, the companies are going to have to prove themselves financially viable and able to cope with whatever regulations the city places on them later this year.

Figuring out the financial prospects, either long- or short-term, for LimeBike, Ofo, VBikes, Spin and MoBike isn't exactly straightforward. None of the companies is publicly traded, nor have any of them released any information about profits and losses. The best hard data available from the companies is a 2017 year-end report issued by LimeBike, which lists some of the successes the company says it's had since launching in Dallas the second week of August.

LimeBike says it had about 3,800 bikes on the ground in Dallas last week, short, but not by much, of the 5,000 the company hoped to have in the city by the end of 2017. The company says its Dallas bikes have been ridden 105,000 miles at an average of 1.3 miles per trip, which means Dallas' LimeBikes have been taken for about 81,000 rides. Let's start there.