Candy Evans Is Running Against Lee Kleinman for Dallas City Council
|
Candy Evans and Lee Kleinman
LinkedIn and City of Dallas
Candace Evans, the Candy behind the popular Dallas real estate blog CandysDirt.com, is running against Lee Kleinman for the District 11 City Council seat Kleinman's held for the last four years.
Evans says that while Kleinman is a good neighbor and a good guy, she feels like their North Dallas district needs a change in leadership.
"Dallas needs some help. We need transparency and responsible fiscal leadership on that council," Evans says.
While she declined to go into many details about her platform, Evans did say Wednesday that she is strongly against putting a toll road between the Trinity River levees.
Over the last four years, Kleinman, who says that he's ready to debate Evans on the issues when she formalizes her positions, has been one of the tollway's strongest supporters, consistently butting heads with the City Council's anti-toll road faction.
Swapping Kleinman out for another vote against the toll road would mean that the council, before any other potential changes or bargaining, would have seven votes to kill the toll road.
While the last several Dallas council elections have confirmed the conventional wisdom that it is almost impossible to pick off an incumbent, Evans' name recognition — she has her finger on the pulse of every real estate deal in the city, it seems — will give her at least a puncher's chance in Kleinman's North Dallas district.
Dallas' council election is slated for May 6.
