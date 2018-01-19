5 Actors Who Should Play Hope Hicks in the Inevitable Fire and Fury Adaptation

The world learned Thursday morning that journalist and author Michael Wolff has sold the TV rights to his searing, maybe factual, exposé of the Trump administration, Fire and Fury, for more than $1 million. For that kind of money, one can expect an A-list cast.

Philip Seymour Hoffman would have made a great Steve Bannon, but he's dead, much like Bannon's political career. That leaves Bill Murray, natch. But what about Hope Hicks, the Trump confidant and White House communications director from Southern Methodist University, whom Wolff claims Trump called a "piece of tail?" We have some thoughts. Here are five actors who could play Hicks:

1. Amanda Peet: best known for starring roles in The Whole Nine Yards and the HBO series Togetherness